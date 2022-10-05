India vs South Africa ODI Series: Head to Head Record, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 100s, Most 6s, Most Ducks

1. India vs South Africa head to head in ODI
India and SA have so far played 87 ODIs since 1992 and the Proteas have a definite upper hand with 49 wins against India’s 35. 3 matches were abandoned with no result.
2. India vs South Africa ODI batting stats
Highest total: SA: 438/4
Highest total, India: 401/3
Lowest total, SA: 117 all out
Lowest total, India: 91 all out
Most runs: Sachin Tendulkar: 2001
Most runs, SA: Jacques Kallis: 1535
Highest score: Sachin Tendulkar: 200
Highest score, SA: Quinton de Kock: 135
Most 100s: Quinton de Kock / AB De Villiers: 6
Most 100s, India: Sachin Tendulkar: 5
Most 50s: Rahul Dravid: 14
Most 50s, SA: J Kallis / G Kirsten: 13
Most Ducks: Anil Kumble: 5
Most ducks, SA: David Miller: 4
Most 6s: AB de Villiers: 41
Most 6s, India: Sourav Ganguly: 31
Highest partnership: G Kirsten / H Gibbs: 235
Highest partnership, India: S Tendulkar / D Karthik: 194.
3. India vs South Africa ODI bowling stats
Most wickets: Shaun Pollock: 48
Most wickets, India: Anil Kumble: 46
Best bowling: Sunil Joshi: 5/6
Best bowling, SA: Allan Donald: 5/29
Best economy (Min: 10 matches): Fannie de Villiers: 3.31.
For India: Kapil Dev: 3.40
Most runs conceded: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 106 runs
For SA: Wayne Parnell: 95
Most wickets in a series: Kuldeep Yadav: 17
Most wickets in a series, SA: LL Tsotsobe: 13.
4. India vs South Africa ODI stats
Most catches: Virat Kohli: 23
Most catches, SA: Graeme Smith: 19
Most matches: Sachin Tendulkar: 57
Most matches, SA: Jacques Kallis: 37
Most matches as captain: MS Dhoni: 19
Most matches as captain, SA: H Cronje: 24
Most dismissals (WK): Mark Boucher: 42
Most dismissals (WK, India): MS Dhoni: 41