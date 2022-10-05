India vs South Africa ODI Series: Head to Head Record, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 100s, Most 6s, Most Ducks

1. India vs South Africa head to head in ODI

India and SA have so far played 87 ODIs since 1992 and the Proteas have a definite upper hand with 49 wins against India’s 35. 3 matches were abandoned with no result.

2. India vs South Africa ODI batting stats

Highest total: SA: 438/4

Highest total, India: 401/3

Lowest total, SA: 117 all out

Lowest total, India: 91 all out

Most runs: Sachin Tendulkar: 2001

Most runs, SA: Jacques Kallis: 1535

Highest score: Sachin Tendulkar: 200

Highest score, SA: Quinton de Kock: 135

Most 100s: Quinton de Kock / AB De Villiers: 6

Most 100s, India: Sachin Tendulkar: 5

Most 50s: Rahul Dravid: 14

Most 50s, SA: J Kallis / G Kirsten: 13

Most Ducks: Anil Kumble: 5

Most ducks, SA: David Miller: 4

Most 6s: AB de Villiers: 41

Most 6s, India: Sourav Ganguly: 31

Highest partnership: G Kirsten / H Gibbs: 235

Highest partnership, India: S Tendulkar / D Karthik: 194.

3. India vs South Africa ODI bowling stats

Most wickets: Shaun Pollock: 48

Most wickets, India: Anil Kumble: 46

Best bowling: Sunil Joshi: 5/6

Best bowling, SA: Allan Donald: 5/29

Best economy (Min: 10 matches): Fannie de Villiers: 3.31.

For India: Kapil Dev: 3.40

Most runs conceded: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 106 runs

For SA: Wayne Parnell: 95

Most wickets in a series: Kuldeep Yadav: 17

Most wickets in a series, SA: LL Tsotsobe: 13.

4. India vs South Africa ODI stats

Most catches: Virat Kohli: 23

Most catches, SA: Graeme Smith: 19

Most matches: Sachin Tendulkar: 57

Most matches, SA: Jacques Kallis: 37

Most matches as captain: MS Dhoni: 19

Most matches as captain, SA: H Cronje: 24

Most dismissals (WK): Mark Boucher: 42

Most dismissals (WK, India): MS Dhoni: 41