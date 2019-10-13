Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs South Africa: I owe Saha treat for his stunning catches, says Umesh Yadav

By Pti
Wriddhiman Saha took two stunning catches of Umesh Yadavs bowling
Wriddhiman Saha took two stunning catches of Umesh Yadav's bowling

Pune, October 13: India paceman Umesh Yadav said he owed Wriddhiman Saha a "treat" after the wicketkeeper plucked catches out of thin air when his leg-side deliveries could have gone to the boundary line, in the second Test against South Africa.

Umesh returned figures of 3 for 22 in South Africa's second innings to help India register an innings and 137-run win in the second Test on Sunday (October 13).

And the pacer admitted that the credit for his first two wickets entirely goes to Saha for his brilliant display behinds the stumps.

Wriddhiman Saha is the best wicketkeeper in the world, takes 96.9% catches

"I think I should treat him for those wickets down leg-side and that first catch, and I think those two wickets are Wriddhi bhai's wickets," Umesh said after the match.

Saha's superb keeping skills once again stole the show. On the third morning during South African first innings, poor Theunis de Bruyn (8) tried playing an expansive cover drive off Umesh but a diving Saha held a sensational catch in-front of the first slip.

India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Highlights: India wrap up series win with record thrashing of Proteas in Pune

And on the fourth day again, Saha pulled off two stunners down the leg-side off Umesh's bowling in South Africa's second innings to dismiss De Bruyn and Vernon Philander.

"When you put the ball outside leg stump you think it'll be a boundary, but if there is a little bit chance to convert a catch, we know he will take it," Umesh said of Saha.

With the level of competition in India's pace attack getting tougher day-by-day, Umesh said a player can't afford to let go off a chance.

"I know that there is a lot of competition in the team so whoever comes in has to do well. I knew that it was important I do well if I get a chance. The way we are winning matches, you have to have the mindset to grab your chances," he said.

"I was confident coming into the match because the last time I played in India I got 10 wickets in the match. If there is doubt in the mind, it's not possible to perform well. It all went well for me."

India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 4: Dominant hosts hammer tourists by an innings and 137 runs - As it happened

Saha, who was making a comeback in the Test playing XI after being sidelined for more than a year due to a back injury, said keeping against quality pacers at nets makes life easy for him during match situations.

"The ball wobbles for all three - Umesh, Ishant (Sharma), (Mohammed) Shami. We practice for that. But ultimately you have to come into the match and do it," he said.

"Our trainers help us out with stretches, ice-baths, and we are trained for the match-day really well, so credit to them for my fitness as well as my wicket-keeping performance," added Saha.

More UMESH YADAV News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, October 13, 2019, 17:57 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 13, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue