India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to feature in 400 T20s, touches other T20 milestones

The explosive right-handed batter has been one of the biggest T20 players for India and also happens to be the most capped player in T20 internationals as well. The Mumbaikar - who is also the leading run-scorer in the T20Is - featured in his 141st T20I game.

Rohit, who made his international debut way back in 2007, is the ninth cricketer to play 400 or more T20 games. Rohit has scored 10587 T20 runs in his illustrious career so far he scored 43 in his 400th T20 game before getting dismissed. He has slammed 6 centuries and 77-plus T20 half-centuries.

In the match, Rohit also touched a landmark by becoming the Indian to post 500+ T20I runs multiple times in a calendar year. Rohit accumulated 590 T20I runs in 2018 and has already completed 500 runs in 2022.

The aggressive batter also became the first Indian captain to score more than 500 T20I runs in a year.

Most T20 Matches:

Kieron Pollard (WI) - 614 T20s

Dwayne Bravo (WI) - 556 T20s

Shoaib Malik (PAK) - 481 T20s

Chris Gayle (WI) - 463 T20s

Sunil Narine (WI) - 435 T20s

Ravi Bopara (ENG) - 429 T20s

Andre Russell (WI) - 428 T20s

David Miller (SA) - 403 T20s

Rohit Sharma (IND) - 400 T20s

List of teams Rohit Sharma has represented to date:

191 - for Mumbai Indians

141 - for India

47 - for Deccan Chargers

17 - for Mumbai

2 - for Indians

2 - for India A