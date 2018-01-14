India Vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma becomes butt of jokes after another flop show with bat

New Delhi, Jan 14: Senior India batsman Rohit Sharma once again failed to perform as he was dismissed cheaply for 10 against South Africa in the first innings of the second Test on Sunday (January 14).

It was yet again a disappointing outing from the Mumbaikar with the bat as he was trapped in front by Kagiso Rabada.

It was the second occasion in three innings, so far, when Rabada trapped Rohit leg-before. The right-handed batsman came into bat when the hosts were under trouble but the batsman, who was given preference over Ajinkya Rahane, couldn't live up to the reputation as he left the side hanging.

Rohit might be a stupendous limited-overs batsman but he has never been able to replicate that exploits in Test cricket.

Captain Virat Kohli suffered widespread criticism for picking up Rohit, who is still to find his form on foreign soil while dropping Rahane - who averages 54.66 from his 29 innings he has played overseas.

Rohit was criticised on social media after getting dismissed to Rabada for the second time in three innings on this tour. The Mumbaikar was removed in a similar fashion in first innings of Cape Town Test.

Here's how Rohit was made a butt of jokes on Twitter:

Rohit Sharma in South Africa



in 2013

14, 6, 0, 25



in 2018

11, 10, 10



Total: 76 Runs, 10.85 Avg#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/K2LK2e6KM8 — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) January 14, 2018

Pujara plays a daft shot , edges , gets out .



Twitter- Oh so unlucky , probably a loss of concentration



Rohit Sharma gets out LBW to a good ball .



Twitter - Where is your talent now chutiya . Was a sitting duck . Flat track bully .



LOOOL 😂😂😂😂😂 — Mihir Chavan (@ImMihir05) January 6, 2018

Rohit Sharma's Test average in South Africa: 11.25



Ajinkya Rahane's Test average in South Africa: 69.66



Sharma IN, Rahane OUT from 1st Test in Cape Town

WTF #SAvIND — Anurag Verma (@anuragvermamth1) January 5, 2018

Brilliant innings of 10 by Rohit Sharma... In foreign conditions, this was more valuable than all his double hundreds #SAvIND — Shaffat Shuvro 🇧🇩 (@shaffat_shuvro) January 14, 2018

Uday Chopra can't act well but still has a permanent place in Dhoom series, then why people have issues with Rohit Sharma not performing well in tests but still having that position in the team.

Go die haters. 😏 — Rohit Sharma (@imWrong45) January 14, 2018

Come live pitches...rohit Sharma gets into a bharat Natyam mode 😀 — Krishna kumar (@Krishnak4014) January 14, 2018

Rohit Sharma's Test Average



in Australia - 28.83

in Bangladesh - 6.00

in England - 17

in New Zealand - 40.66

in... https://t.co/ecpRZJNSHo — Virat Kohli (@imbrishi) January 14, 2018

I think Rohit Sharma has to play not only against South Africa but also against a huge lot of people in Twitter #INDvSA — Rathnavel Ponnuswami (@reavan) January 14, 2018

#SAvIND Oops..! Not a wonder. Rohit Sharma getting out.That's Talent of him. He can't just cover a complete test match. Not being an able man of this batting order. More eyes on #ViratKohli_ to get pass an overseas century 2mrw, as a result for all rumors spreading haters. 🤗🤓💪 — Vivek Hari (@VivekHari55) January 14, 2018

By this time , those who know cricket will vouch that Rohit sharma cannot play in swing because of his front foot work except Virat and Shastri.. — S R Ramnarayan (@ramnarayan_sr) January 14, 2018

Being A fan of someone particular really makes you lose the love and fair in sports…

And as of Rohit Sharma fan I have waited enjoyed other walking back to pavilion to waych him bat but When I see him back without any stellar really hurts a lot for me than to him, I suppose … — 😈Vignesh Waran😇 (@Vigneshwars10) January 14, 2018

No doubt Rohit Sharma is best batsman. He already has permanent place in T20 and ODI. On the other hand Rahane has no fix place in T20 and ODI. Ajinkya Rahane has best test statatics than Rohit sharma. Team management should back Rahane in test. — abhijit shinde (@Abhiudct) January 14, 2018

Year 2014 : Rohit Sharma has to play career defining knock



Year 2016 : Rohit Sharma has to play career defining knock



Year 2018 : Rohit Sharma has to play career defining knock



Year 2030 : Rohit Sharma has to play career defining knock#SAvIND — Hariharan Durairaj (@hari_durairaj) January 14, 2018