India Vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma becomes butt of jokes after another flop show with bat

India Vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma becomes butt of jokes after consistent poor show

New Delhi, Jan 14: Senior India batsman Rohit Sharma once again failed to perform as he was dismissed cheaply for 10 against South Africa in the first innings of the second Test on Sunday (January 14).

It was yet again a disappointing outing from the Mumbaikar with the bat as he was trapped in front by Kagiso Rabada.

It was the second occasion in three innings, so far, when Rabada trapped Rohit leg-before. The right-handed batsman came into bat when the hosts were under trouble but the batsman, who was given preference over Ajinkya Rahane, couldn't live up to the reputation as he left the side hanging.

Rohit might be a stupendous limited-overs batsman but he has never been able to replicate that exploits in Test cricket.

Captain Virat Kohli suffered widespread criticism for picking up Rohit, who is still to find his form on foreign soil while dropping Rahane - who averages 54.66 from his 29 innings he has played overseas.

Rohit was criticised on social media after getting dismissed to Rabada for the second time in three innings on this tour. The Mumbaikar was removed in a similar fashion in first innings of Cape Town Test.

