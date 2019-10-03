India Vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma emulates Don Bradman's record in Test; claims unique record across all formats

The Hitman emulates the Don

With his first ton as an opener, the 32-year-old claimed an average of 98.22 in Tests in India. In 15 innings, Rohit has amassed 884 runs, including four centuries and five half-centuries.

With his performance in Vizag, the right-hander's average in Tests emulated none other than Sir Don Bradman. Rohit's average of 98.22 is the joint-best among all batsmen with 10-plus innings. Bradman averaged 98.22 at home in 50 innings.

Rohit only Indian opener to slam tons in all three formats

The Mumbaikar became the first Indian opener to slam a century in all three formats i.e. Test, ODI, and T20I. Rohit, however, failed to convert his century into a double ton as he fell 24 runs short of the 200-run mark.

His personal best in Test cricket is 177 - which he scored in his debut match against West Indies way back in 2013. Rohit had an opportunity to surpass his opening partner in the limited-overs format, Shikhar Dhawan's highest Test score of 187.

Rohit's highest individual score in an international match is 264 against Sri Lanka which he scored in a 50-over match. The cricketer has slammed three double tons in the ODIs and the only batsman to achieve this feat.

Most sixes in a Test innings

The Hitman smashed six massive maximums in his knock of 176. Rohit - who has hit 38 sixes in 28 Tests - is third on the list in terms of hitting most maximums in an innings.

Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu tops the list with 8 sixes in an innings, a feat he achieved against Sri Lanka. While former India cricketer Virender Sehwag is the second on the list with seven sixes against Sri Lanka. The Nawab of Najafgarh also smashed 6 maximums in an inning against Pakistan.

Rohit-Agarwal create partnership record

Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal became only the third Indian opening pair to share a 300-run partnership in the history of Test cricket with a stand of 317 runs.

Besides Rohit and Agarwal, other Indian opening pairs to share a 300-plus partnership in Test cricket are Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy (413 runs against New Zealand in 1956) and Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid (410 runs against Pakistan in 2006).

It took the 28-year-old Agarwal, who made his debut against Australia in Melbourne on December 2018, eight innings to register his maiden Test century. He also became the 86th Indian batsman to score a hundred in Test cricket.