India Vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma emulates Don Bradman's record in Test; claims unique record across all formats

By
New Delhi, Oct 3: India cricketer Rohit Sharma impressed in his very first outing as a Test opener as he posted 176 in the first innings of the first Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.

The Mumbaikar opened the innings for the first time in Tests and forged a mammoth 317-run opening stand with his partner Mayank Agarwal. Their partnership laid a solid foundation for the hosts to pile up a huge total against the Proteas and set the tone for the three-Test series in their favour.

Rohit Sharma-Mayank Agarwal pair breaks 22-year-old opening record

No South Africa bowler looked to pose any threat to Rohit, who is a stalwart in the limited-overs format. Rohit is hailed as one of the all-time great openers in the white-ball cricket. The 32-year-old was waiting for an opportunity in the longer version and grabbed it with open hands in Vizag.

Centurion Rohit Sharma says opening the innings suits his game

The Hitman emulates the Don

The Hitman emulates the Don

With his first ton as an opener, the 32-year-old claimed an average of 98.22 in Tests in India. In 15 innings, Rohit has amassed 884 runs, including four centuries and five half-centuries.

With his performance in Vizag, the right-hander's average in Tests emulated none other than Sir Don Bradman. Rohit's average of 98.22 is the joint-best among all batsmen with 10-plus innings. Bradman averaged 98.22 at home in 50 innings.

Rohit only Indian opener to slam tons in all three formats

Rohit only Indian opener to slam tons in all three formats

The Mumbaikar became the first Indian opener to slam a century in all three formats i.e. Test, ODI, and T20I. Rohit, however, failed to convert his century into a double ton as he fell 24 runs short of the 200-run mark.

His personal best in Test cricket is 177 - which he scored in his debut match against West Indies way back in 2013. Rohit had an opportunity to surpass his opening partner in the limited-overs format, Shikhar Dhawan's highest Test score of 187.

Rohit's highest individual score in an international match is 264 against Sri Lanka which he scored in a 50-over match. The cricketer has slammed three double tons in the ODIs and the only batsman to achieve this feat.

Most sixes in a Test innings

Most sixes in a Test innings

The Hitman smashed six massive maximums in his knock of 176. Rohit - who has hit 38 sixes in 28 Tests - is third on the list in terms of hitting most maximums in an innings.

Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu tops the list with 8 sixes in an innings, a feat he achieved against Sri Lanka. While former India cricketer Virender Sehwag is the second on the list with seven sixes against Sri Lanka. The Nawab of Najafgarh also smashed 6 maximums in an inning against Pakistan.

Rohit-Agarwal create partnership record

Rohit-Agarwal create partnership record

Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal became only the third Indian opening pair to share a 300-run partnership in the history of Test cricket with a stand of 317 runs.

Besides Rohit and Agarwal, other Indian opening pairs to share a 300-plus partnership in Test cricket are Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy (413 runs against New Zealand in 1956) and Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid (410 runs against Pakistan in 2006).

It took the 28-year-old Agarwal, who made his debut against Australia in Melbourne on December 2018, eight innings to register his maiden Test century. He also became the 86th Indian batsman to score a hundred in Test cricket.

Story first published: Thursday, October 3, 2019, 14:12 [IST]
