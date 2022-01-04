Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs South Africa: Thakur's fifer pegs back South Africa at tea on Day 2

By Pti

Johannesburg, Jan 4: Shardul Thakur stole the show with a five-wicket haul to help India reduce South Africa to 191 for seven in their first innings at tea on the second day of the second Test here on Tuesday.

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2: Shardul Thakur blows give visitors edgeIndia vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 2: Shardul Thakur blows give visitors edge

Thakur ran through the hosts' batting line-up with figures of 5 for 43 after Keegan Petersen struck a fine half-century before lunch.

Resuming at the overnight score of 35 for one, South Africa added 53 runs before losing skipper Dean Elgar for 28 but Petersen held the other end, scoring 62 off 118 balls. The visitors were all out for 202 in their first innings.

Keshav Maharaj was batting on 11 in the company of Marco Jansen on 2 not out at the break. South Africa still trail India by 11 runs.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 202 all out in 63.1 overs. (Mayank Agarwal 26, KL Rahul 50; Duanne Olivier 3/64, Marco Jansen 4/31, Kagiso Rabada 3/64). South Africa 1st innings: 191 for 7 in 70 overs (Keegan Petersen 62; Shardul Thakur 5/43).

Comments

MORE INDIA NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 18:52 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 4, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments