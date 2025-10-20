Kapil Dev Hails Tommy Fleetwood's DP World India Triumph: "It's Not About How You Win, How You Conduct Yourself Matters"

Cricket India vs South Africa: Tickets Go on Sale for Eden Gardens Test; How to Buy, Prices By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, October 20, 2025, 8:14 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India and South Africa are set to renew their Test rivalry at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, one of cricket's most iconic venues.

The iconic stadium at the City of Joy is set to host the match from November 14 to 18, and the Cricket Association of Bengal announced on Sunday that the tickets will be up for sale from Monday noon.

This marks the return of Test cricket to the ground after nearly six years, the last being India's historic pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in 2019. The opening match of the two-Test series is expected to see a lively surface with a touch of grass early on, offering some assistance to pacers before spinners take charge as the game progresses.

With South Africa's potent pace attack and India's spin riches, the contest promises excitement. The fixture also compensates Eden Gardens after it missed hosting the IPL 2025 final due to weather disruptions earlier in the year.

India vs South Africa Kolkata Test Ticket Prices

The ticket prices for the Eden Test is extremely pocket-friendly, with the cheapest being just Rs 60 for a day, which amounts to Rs 300 for the entire match. It goes up to Rs 250 per day ticket (Rs 1250 for the entire match).

How to Buy Tickets for IND vs SA Eden Gardens Test?

The fans can buy the tickets from the District by Zomato app and website from 12 noon on Monday (October 20). Select the city as Kolkata to find the match event.

Ahead of India's visit, Eden Gardens is already hosting Bengal matches in the Ranji Trophy. Abhimanyu Easwaran's Bengal won their first match against Uttarakhand and will be up against Gujarat, starting from October 25. After the Test match at Eden Gardens, the 2nd Test will be held in Guwahati from November 22.