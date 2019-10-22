Cricket
India Vs South Africa: Virat Kohli to Umesh Yadav, India players hail teamwork after resounding series win

By
Ranchi, Oct 22: Riding on emphatic bowling effort and Rohit Sharma's heroics with the bat, Indian cricket team registered a resounding win over South Africa by an innings and 202 runs on Day 4 of Ranchi Test on Tuesday (October 22).

Debutant Shahbaz Nadeem first removed Theunis de Bruyn and later Lungi Ngidi off consecutive deliveries of the second over to finish with four wickets and consign the Proteas to their heaviest loss to India, eclipsing the record set in the second Test in Pune.

The tourists added a solitary run to their overnight score of 132-8 before De Bruyn, a concussion substitute for Dean Elgar, edged behind for 30.

Ngidi failed to delay the inevitable as the tailender was dismissed on the following ball in a bizarre caught and bowled as his shot ricocheted off Anrich Nortje at the non-striker's end and Nadeem took a simple catch to end the Protea innings.

South Africa had been forced to bat again on Monday after crumbling to 162 all out in response to India's 497-9 declared.

India now have five wins from five in the World Test Championship and hold a commanding 180-point lead at the top of the table.

After winning the match captain Kohli lauded his team for putting up a spectacular show all through the series and claimed his team can win anywhere in the world.

"The way we have come off as a side...I am really proud of the whole team. Even when we travelled away from home, we competed in every game and it's amazing to see the mindset of the team. You need to be multi-dimensional to be the best side in the world. Ishant Sharma was the only experienced bowler in the side but others responded to the task well. Even not with not much experience, we believe we can win anywhere in the world."

"The fielders have started working hard as well and the catching has been brilliant. The game responds to hard work and mindset. We have been doing well in the limited formats too for a long time," Kohli added further.

Buoyed with the emphatic series triumph, India cricketers, both current and former, took to their respective Twitter handles to hail the team's effort.

Virat Kohli:

Ajinkya Rahane:

Mayank Agarwal:

Rohit Sharma:

Cheteshwar Pujara:

Wriddhiman Saha:

Rishabh Pant:

R Ashwin:

Umesh Yadav:

Mohammad Shami:

Ravi Shastri:

Former India cricketers also applaud Kohli & Co.

Sachin Tendulkar:

Irfan Pathan:

Harbhajan Singh:

Aakash Chopra:

Vinod Kambli:

Story first published: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 14:26 [IST]
