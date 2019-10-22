India Vs South Africa: Virat Kohli to Umesh Yadav, India players hail teamwork after resounding series win

Debutant Shahbaz Nadeem first removed Theunis de Bruyn and later Lungi Ngidi off consecutive deliveries of the second over to finish with four wickets and consign the Proteas to their heaviest loss to India, eclipsing the record set in the second Test in Pune.

The tourists added a solitary run to their overnight score of 132-8 before De Bruyn, a concussion substitute for Dean Elgar, edged behind for 30.

Ngidi failed to delay the inevitable as the tailender was dismissed on the following ball in a bizarre caught and bowled as his shot ricocheted off Anrich Nortje at the non-striker's end and Nadeem took a simple catch to end the Protea innings.

South Africa had been forced to bat again on Monday after crumbling to 162 all out in response to India's 497-9 declared.

India now have five wins from five in the World Test Championship and hold a commanding 180-point lead at the top of the table.

After winning the match captain Kohli lauded his team for putting up a spectacular show all through the series and claimed his team can win anywhere in the world.

"The way we have come off as a side...I am really proud of the whole team. Even when we travelled away from home, we competed in every game and it's amazing to see the mindset of the team. You need to be multi-dimensional to be the best side in the world. Ishant Sharma was the only experienced bowler in the side but others responded to the task well. Even not with not much experience, we believe we can win anywhere in the world."

"The fielders have started working hard as well and the catching has been brilliant. The game responds to hard work and mindset. We have been doing well in the limited formats too for a long time," Kohli added further.

Buoyed with the emphatic series triumph, India cricketers, both current and former, took to their respective Twitter handles to hail the team's effort.

Virat Kohli:

So proud of this amazing team and the hard work which is put in day in and day out.

Onwards and upwards 💯💪 pic.twitter.com/NRd7A0HmqD — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 22, 2019

Ajinkya Rahane:

With great teamwork, come great victories 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8KOQOtWkHi — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) October 22, 2019

Mayank Agarwal:

What an incredible series victory for the team! Big thank you to everyone who came & supported us. Heading home for Diwali with a big smile on my face. 😊 pic.twitter.com/GdVqhkSoNh — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) October 22, 2019

Rohit Sharma:

Very assertive and clinical, that’s how I would like to put it across this entire month. Extremely happy to be part of incredible Indian team 😁👍 @BCCI — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) October 22, 2019

Cheteshwar Pujara:

Outstanding team effort boys. 😎 What a great way to keep going strong in the World Test Championship with a 3-0 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/1eTtEVdFP6 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) October 22, 2019

Wriddhiman Saha:

Rishabh Pant:

Super series win against the Proteas 🇿🇦 3⃣-0⃣ 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BMqEsp2WiU — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) October 22, 2019

R Ashwin:

Freedom series done and dusted, off to Bengaluru now for the #VijayHazareTrophy. Stay committed to the course and the course will stay with you. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/cfe9wsLJ5M — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 22, 2019

Umesh Yadav:

What an amazing series win 💪💯

Great effort by the bowlers and batsman.

Proud to be a part of this team.😎 pic.twitter.com/iJpA1Gs5wE — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) October 22, 2019

Mohammad Shami:

Congratulations team india and good show with bat -bowl guy’s 😍😍#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/5RSZhZiZLz — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) October 22, 2019

Ravi Shastri:

Excellent bunch of people to be with. Congratulations on an outstanding series win. Enjoy the moment #TeamIndia #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/6KhvQZvyKe — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) October 22, 2019

Former India cricketers also applaud Kohli & Co.

Sachin Tendulkar:

Outstanding display of cricket by 🇮🇳 to win the series 3-0. Very good to see all batsmen contribute & the wickets getting shared between the pacers & spinners. Dominating start to the World Test Championship.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/b21h4SHZ8M — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 22, 2019

Irfan Pathan:

Great white wash from team India vs South Africa... #INDvSA 👏👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 22, 2019

Harbhajan Singh:

3-0 as predicted congratulations @BCCI team india.. way to good for South Africa.. they have lots of work to do to get their team to that level.. #INDvsSA — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 22, 2019

Aakash Chopra:

This is domination of a different kind...Didn’t lose ten wickets in an innings even once. Only one match went into the fifth day. Three different double centurions. Fast bowlers took 26 to spinners’ 32. Plenty to applaud. Well done, 🇮🇳 #IndvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 22, 2019

Vinod Kambli:

#TeamIndia are in a class of their & are the Number 1 Test side for a reason. It has been an excellent display of cricket with contributions coming from every department.

Deserved 120 points.👏

Proteas need a massive rebuild in the near future.#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/w6nf3IUQJO — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) October 22, 2019