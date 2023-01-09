India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: India Probable XI against Sri Lanka as Rohit, Virat return to the squad

This will be the first match of the three-match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the entire series as the bowler is yet to be fully fit after his injury. India captain Rohit Sharma, along with vice-captain KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer are back in the squad. The quartet didn't take part in the recently concluded T20I series which India won 2-1.

This will be the first ODI match that India play in 2023, and the first step towards the journey of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, which will take place in India later this year. BCCI have shortlisted 20 India players for 2023 ICC World Cup, and reportedly inclined to rotate among those names to ensure a balanced workload and ample opportunities for the players.

India named a 16-man squad for this series and it is only imperative that all the big names will be back in the squad. So let's have a look at the probable XI of the Indian team that may take the field on Tuesday.

Rohit, Kohli set to come back:

After not taking part in the T20I series, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back in the squad and will certainly be back in the starting XI for India. Both players had an underwhelming time in the ODIs recently and will be hoping to incept a new chapter in 2023.

Rohit injured his thumb in the ODI series against Bangladesh and couldn't take part further. The men in blue also suffered an ODI series loss against Bangladesh, and the onus will be on Rohit and company to turn the tables.

Scintillating SKY the X-Factor for India:

Suryakumar Yadav has shown his immense class in the T20I format. The batter scored a sublime hundred in the third match against the Lankans, and will be eyeing to replicate that in the 50-overs format.

With the immense skillset that he possess, the batter can be cause wreckage to any bowling unit. He looks certain to play on Tuesday (January 10) and will be an important part of the Indian batting lineup.

India's Bowling Conundrum:

It has to be seen who Rahul Dravid decides to play among the host of fast bowlers. India have Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik in the squad. It will be difficult to keep any of them out of the team, but it may well be Shami and Siraj who get the nod ahead.

Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel to provide solidity:

Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel are expected to provide steel and versatility for India. Axar was the player of the tournament in the T20I series and did exceedingly well with both bat and ball. Hardik Pandya also flourished with his new captaincy role and showed immense courage to open the bowling for India.

India Probable XI vs Sri Lanka:

Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal