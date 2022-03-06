India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Jadeja grabs a fifer as visitors reach 10/1 in 2nd innings at lunch on day 3

The Indians dominated the morning session as they picked up seven wickets and pushed the Sri Lankans on the back foot. Having taken a whopping 400-run lead by virtue of their first innings total of 574 for 8, the hosts then picked up another wicket in Sri Lanka's second innings before the umpires signalled for the lunch break.

The tourists reached 10 for 1 in 4 overs in their second innings as Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed opener Lahiru Thirimanne for a duck. Ashwin dismissed the southpaw for the seventh time in Test cricket by getting him caught at slip cordon by Rohit Sharma.

With that wicket, Ashwin broke into the top ten in all-time leading wicket-takers in Test cricket and at a joint level at 10th position with Sri Lankan spin great Rangana Herath (433 wickets).

Top-order batter Pathum Nissanka was the lone-bright spot for the Islanders in the first innings as the right-handed batsman scored 61 and remained unbeaten. Nissanka - who had a couple of reprieves in his innings - went on notching up his fifth Test fifty.

Sri Lankans started the day's play from 108 for 4 and the overnight batting pair of Nissanka and Charith Asalanka shared a gritty fifty-plus partnership. However, a beauty from Jasprit Bumrah ended Asalanka's resistance for 29 and with his dismissal, the floodgates were opened. Bumrah convinced his captain to go upstairs and review the appeal and the bowler was spot on.

Later, Ravindra Jadeja - who stole the show on day two with his unbeaten 175* - ran riot and picked up another five-wicket haul to restrict the visitors to 174 in 65 overs. Jadeja dismissed Niroshan Dickwella (2), Suranga Lakmal (0), Vishwa Fernando (0) and Lahiru Kumara (0) to wrap up Sri Lankan innings.

Earlier on day two, Nissanka and Asalanka were batting on 26 and 1 respectively at the close of play. Indian spin duo of Ashwin (2/21) and Jadeja (1/30) snared three wickets while Bumrah (1/20) accounted for one batter from the visiting side in a fruitful final session for the hosts.