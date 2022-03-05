India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Lanka were 108/4 in reply to hosts' 574/8d at stumps on Day 2

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Virat Kohli given Guard of Honour by teammates on Day 2 | Warne gave me huge platform during first IPL: Jadeja



Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka were batting on 26 and 1 respectively at the close of play.

Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin (2/21) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/30) snared three wickets while pacer Jasprit Bumrah (1/20) accounted for one Sri Lankan batter in a fruitful final session for the hosts. Sri Lanka trail India by 466 runs.

Earlier, Jadeja (175 not out) was the top-scorer for the hosts while Rishabh Pant scored a whirlwind 96.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 574 for 8 declared in 129.2 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 175 not out, Rishabh Pant 96; Suranga Lakmal 2/90, Vishwa Fernando 2/135, Lasith Embuldeniya 2/188).

Sri Lanka 1st innings: 108 for 4 in 43 overs (Dimuth Karunaratne 28, Pathum Nissanka 26 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/21)