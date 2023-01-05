India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: India lose by 16 runs in Pune as visitors restore parity

India suffered their first T20I loss against Sri Lanka in six years.

The Lankans scored 206 runs after batting first, and the hosts only managed to get 190 runs in the chase.

India Won the Toss and opted to Bowl:

India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Sri Lanka with a flying start:

And the visitors had a blistering start courtesy of their openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis. The pair stitched 80 runs for the first wicket and ravaged a pretty ordinary Indian attack on the day. Shivam Mavi had a poor outing, while Arshdeep Singh had a night to forget with 5 no-balls in just two overs.

Charith Asalanka (37 off 19 balls), Kusal Mendis (52 off 31 balls) scored the bulk of runs for the Lankans.

Dasun Shanaka Magic Again:

A late flurry from the Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka (56 off 22 balls) helped Sri Lanka to post a mammoth 206 runs on the board. Shanaka continued his magnificent batting form from the last match and dismantled the Indian bowling, hitting 2 fours and 6 sixes in the process.

Umran Malik was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets but he was also expensive, conceding 12 runs an over. Indian spinners Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal had a good day at the office, as the pair was tidy, economical and picked up 3 wickets (Axar 2, Chahal 1).

India had a nightmare start:

In reply, India started in the worst fashion. Ishan Kishan (2), Shubman Gill (5) fell early. Debutant Rahul Tripathi (5) and captain Hardik Pandya (12) also failed to make an impact as the home side was struggling at 57 for 5 at one stage. The Lankan pacers were outstanding in their opening spell as Kasun Rajitha picked up 2 wickets, while Dilshan Madushanka picked up one.

Suryakumar and Axar to the Rescue:

India were looking down and out at 57 for 5, but Axar Patel came in and showed his immense hitting prowess with the bat. The all-rounder started hitting sixes galore, and Suryakumar Yadav also joined him in the act soon. The pair stitched 91 runs for the 6th wicket and gave India a real chance to do the impossible.

Although Suryakumar fell, Shivam Mavi and Axar Patel continued their onslaught. India needed 21 runs in the final over and Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka picked up Axar Patel (65 off 30 balls) to curtail India's hopes.

In the end, the Indian side only managed 190 as the visitors came short of 16 runs.

Next Match:

The juggernaut now moves to Rajkot for the decider on January 7.