India vs Sri Lanka T20I: Arshdeep Singh bowls 5 no-balls in the match, Twitter reacts

The left-arm pacer returned to the team after recovering from illness and replaced Harshal Patel.

But Arshdeep endured a torrid time in the match, as the bowler was hammered across the ground.

Arshdeep Bowls Five No-Balls:

Arshdeep came into the bowl in the 2nd over of the match after Sri Lanka was put into bat by Hardik Pandya.

His first ball was dispatched for a boundary by Pathum Nissanka, and the bowler never recovered after that. To make matter worse, he bowled three consecutive no-balls in his first over. Two of the three free hits were hammered by Kusal Mendis, who hit a boundary and a six. Arshdeep conceded 19 off his first over.

Hardik then brought him back in the 19th over, and the young pacer faltered in the penultimate over as well. He conceded 18 in that over, courtesy of some onslaught by Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka this time. But the 23-year-old bowled two more no-balls in the over, further piling the misery on his captain and a baffled Rahul Dravid in the dug-out.

In the end, it was a frustrating outing for the talented pacer, who conceded 37 runs off his two overs.

Indian Pacers Struggled in Pune:

Arshdeep can have some respite if he sees the figures of his compatriots, especially the pacers. Shivam Mavi, who picked up 4 wickets in the last match, conceded a whopping 53 runs in the match in his four overs. Speedster Umran Malik picked up three wickets, but he was pretty expensive as well, conceding 48 runs in the process.

Sri Lanks scored 206 runs in their full quota of 20 overs.

Arshdeep has been one of the best bowlers for India in the last year or so. The skiddy pacer was outstanding in the T20 World Cup last year, but Thursday was an underwhelming night for him. Twitter reacted to Arshdeep and the rest of India pacers after their disappointing outing-

Dinesh Karthik could only feel sorry for the Indian bowler and said lack of match practice was the reason for Arshdeep's suffering.

You've got to feel for Arshdeep Singh , just lack of match practice .



It's never easy #INDvsSL

The Punjab-born pacer has bowled a staggering 14 no-balls in just 22 T20I matches. This is an alarming stat and he will have to find a resolution to this.

Arshdeep Singh bowled five no balls in the second T20I against Sri Lanka - taking his tally to 14 in 22 matches!

Arshdeep Singh bowled five no-balls in one match, this is a record and he bowled three in the same over which is a record too. He has now bowled 14 no-balls in his short T20I career - no bowler in the world overstepped more times than him at that stage of career.

Here is a snap of a baffled Indian team management and captain Hardik Pandya after Arshdeep's series of no-balls.