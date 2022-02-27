India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Ishan Kishan hospitalised after being hit on head

In the chase of 184, Kishan was struck on the helmet in the fourth over when he failed to connect a pull shot off Sri Lanka pacer Lahiru Kumara and immediately went down in daze, but carried on batting till he was dismissed for 16 by Kumara in the sixth over.

Although earlier reports suggested that the Indian wicketkeeper-batter was admitted to the ICU, it was later reported that Kishan was in a normal ward for scans followed by observation.

"I have been attached to the Indian team and I got information that an Indian player, who has sustained a head injury, has been brought here in the hospital. His CT scan was conducted and he has been under observation," Dr Shubham was quoted as saying by ANI.

Apart from Kishan, Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal was also taken to the hospital after he endured a thumb injury while fielding in the second T20I.

"A Sri Lankan player has also been admitted in the hospital, after receiving a thumb injury in the second T20I. We are monitoring everything right now," Dr Shubham added.

Coming back to the second T20I, Shreyas Iyer smashed a stylish fifty before Ravindra Jadeja slammed 45 from 18 balls to help India defeat Sri Lanka and claim a 2-0 assailable lead in the three-match T20I series.

The third T20I between both sides will be played on Sunday (February 27) at the same venue in Dharmashala. It is still not clear if Kishan will be part of the team, but India skipper Rohit Sharma hinted that there could be changes for the 3rd T20I.

"We'll sit down tomorrow (February 27), see what we can do (on any team changes), we have used 27 players so far, there could be more (laughs). When you win the series, there are guys who haven't had the opportunities. Some of the guys will have to play Tests, we'll have to look after everyone," said Rohit in a post-match presentation.

"It's the sign of the times we're in, it's fine to look after physically, but it's the mental thing that's important as well. At the end of the day, we need to keep winning and keep positive vibes going through in the team," he added.