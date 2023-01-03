India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: MCA Stadium Pitch Report, Stats, Record and Pune Weather Forecast

Hardik Pandya-led India defeated Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka in a thriller by 2 runs in the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (January 3).

Put into bat, Axar Patel (31 not out off 20 balls) and Deepak Hooda (41 not out off 23 balls) played a late cameo, sharing an unbeaten 68 runs stand for the fifth wicket to take India to 162 for 5 in 20 overs.

Pandya (29 off 27 balls) and Ishan Kishan (37 off 29 balls) also contributed with the bat for India, while five of the six Sri Lankan bowlers picked a wicket each.

Later, debutant pacer Shivam Mavi (4 for 22) starred with the ball to help India restrict Sri Lanka to 160 All Out in 20 overs. Harshal Patel (2 for 41) and Umran Malik (2 for 27) also chipped in with wickets for India, while Dasun Shanaka (45 off 27 balls) top-scored for Lanka.

While the hosts will look to take an unassailable lead when the action shifts to Pune, the visitors will look to level the series and take the match to a decider.

The two sides will clash at the MCA Stadium venue, where they have already met twice in 2016 and 2020. Sri Lanka won the first meeting by 5 wickets and India won the second meeting by 78 runs.

Pandya, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga and Shanaka are some of the players from those two matches that are still among the squads for this ongoing series.

Here is a look at the MCA Stadium Stats, Record, Pitch Report and Pune Weather Forecast ahead of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I:

Pune MCA Stadium Info, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast Seating Capacity: 37,000 Ends: Pavilion End and Hill End Boundary Dimensions: Straight and front of square is average 74m, square on the off and leg side is 65m, while behind square it is 58m on both sides. Number of matches hosted: 2 Tests, 7 ODIs, 4 T20Is and 51 IPL matches. MCA Stadium Pitch Report The pitches in MCA Stadium are made of black soil, which is expected to assist spin bowling. The wickets at MCA Stadium are known to be batting friendly initially, but also provide assistance to quality spin bowling. And going by the record in international and IPL matches, chasing team has an advantage on the wickets at MCA Stadium in Pune. Pune Weather Forecast The weather forecast for Thursday (January 5) indicates a slightly humid and warm evening with max temperature of 31o C and a low of 24o C during the playing hours. There is no threat of rain for the whole day and in the lead up to the match as well. So, expect an uninterrupted match. MCA Stadium T20I Stats and Record Matches: 3 India Won: 2 Visiting Team Won: 1 Matches Won Batting 1st: 1 Matches Won Batting 2nd: 2 Highest Team Total: 201/6 by India vs Sri Lanka in 2020 Lowest Team Total: 101 All Out by India vs Sri Lanka in 2016 Average 1st Innings Score: 153 Average 2nd Innings Score: 129 Highest Successful Chase: 158 by India vs England in 2012 Lowest Total Defended: 201/6 by India vs Sri Lanka in 2020 Highest Individual Score: Dhananjaya de Silva (Sri Lanka) - 57 vs India in 2020 Best Bowling Innings: Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka) - 3 for 16 vs India in 2016 India vs Sri Lanka T20I Head to Head Matches: 27 India Won: 18 Sri Lanka Won: 8 No Result: 1 India Won Batting First: 8 Sri Lanka Won Batting First: 1 India Won Batting Second: 10 Sri Lanka Won Batting Second: 7 India T20I record vs Sri Lanka at Home: Matches - 15, Won - 12, Lost - 2, No Result - 1 India T20I record vs Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka: Matches - 8, Won - 5, Lost - 3 India T20I record vs Sri Lanka in Neutral Venues: Matches - 4, Won - 1, Lost - 3 India T20I Record at MCA: Matches - 3, Won - 2, Lost - 1 India vs Sri Lanka Record at MCA: Matches - 2, India Won - 1, Sri Lanka Won - 1 Most Runs for India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma - 411 runs in 17 innings Most Runs for Sri Lanka vs India: Dasun Shanaka - 351 runs in 18 innings Most Wickets for India vs Sri Lanka: Yuzvendra Chahal - 20 wickets in 11 matches Most Wickets for Sri Lanka vs India: Dushamanta Chameera - 16 wickets in 15 matches Highest Scorer for India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma - 118 Highest Scorer for Sri Lanka vs India: Kumar Sangakkara - 78 Best Bowling Innings for India vs Sri Lanka: R Ashwin - 4 for 8 Best Bowling Innings for Sri Lanka vs India: Wanindu Hasaranga - 4 for 9 India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Dates, Timing and Telecast Info Match Date: Thursday, January 5 Match Start Time: 7 PM IST TV Channels: Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required)