India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: MCA Stadium Pitch Report, Stats, Record and Pune Weather Forecast

Pune MCA Stadium Info, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast
Seating Capacity: 37,000
Ends: Pavilion End and Hill End
Boundary Dimensions: Straight and front of square is average 74m, square on the off and leg side is 65m, while behind square it is 58m on both sides.
Number of matches hosted: 2 Tests, 7 ODIs, 4 T20Is and 51 IPL matches.
MCA Stadium Pitch Report
The pitches in MCA Stadium are made of black soil, which is expected to assist spin bowling. The wickets at MCA Stadium are known to be batting friendly initially, but also provide assistance to quality spin bowling. And going by the record in international and IPL matches, chasing team has an advantage on the wickets at MCA Stadium in Pune.
Pune Weather Forecast
The weather forecast for Thursday (January 5) indicates a slightly humid and warm evening with max temperature of 31o C and a low of 24o C during the playing hours. There is no threat of rain for the whole day and in the lead up to the match as well. So, expect an uninterrupted match.
MCA Stadium T20I Stats and Record
Matches: 3
India Won: 2
Visiting Team Won: 1
Matches Won Batting 1st: 1
Matches Won Batting 2nd: 2
Highest Team Total: 201/6 by India vs Sri Lanka in 2020
Lowest Team Total: 101 All Out by India vs Sri Lanka in 2016
Average 1st Innings Score: 153
Average 2nd Innings Score: 129
Highest Successful Chase: 158 by India vs England in 2012
Lowest Total Defended: 201/6 by India vs Sri Lanka in 2020
Highest Individual Score: Dhananjaya de Silva (Sri Lanka) - 57 vs India in 2020
Best Bowling Innings: Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka) - 3 for 16 vs India in 2016
India vs Sri Lanka T20I Head to Head
Matches: 27
India Won: 18
Sri Lanka Won: 8
No Result: 1
India Won Batting First: 8
Sri Lanka Won Batting First: 1
India Won Batting Second: 10
Sri Lanka Won Batting Second: 7
India T20I record vs Sri Lanka at Home: Matches - 15, Won - 12, Lost - 2, No Result - 1
India T20I record vs Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka: Matches - 8, Won - 5, Lost - 3
India T20I record vs Sri Lanka in Neutral Venues: Matches - 4, Won - 1, Lost - 3
India T20I Record at MCA: Matches - 3, Won - 2, Lost - 1
India vs Sri Lanka Record at MCA: Matches - 2, India Won - 1, Sri Lanka Won - 1
Most Runs for India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma - 411 runs in 17 innings
Most Runs for Sri Lanka vs India: Dasun Shanaka - 351 runs in 18 innings
Most Wickets for India vs Sri Lanka: Yuzvendra Chahal - 20 wickets in 11 matches
Most Wickets for Sri Lanka vs India: Dushamanta Chameera - 16 wickets in 15 matches
Highest Scorer for India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma - 118
Highest Scorer for Sri Lanka vs India: Kumar Sangakkara - 78
Best Bowling Innings for India vs Sri Lanka: R Ashwin - 4 for 8
Best Bowling Innings for Sri Lanka vs India: Wanindu Hasaranga - 4 for 9
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Dates, Timing and Telecast Info
Match Date: Thursday, January 5
Match Start Time: 7 PM IST
TV Channels: Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required)