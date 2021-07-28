India vs Sri Lanka: 2nd T20I on schedule; Shaw, Kishan, Surya among 8 to miss matches

In fact, Krunal has been moved out of India's team hotel in Colombo, the Taj Samudra, to another facility to be in isolation.

However, the close contacts of Krunal who were tested negative on Tuesday night will not able to play the remaining two T20Is on Wednesday and Thursday (July 29). The close contacts are: Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar, K Gowtham and Yuzvendra Chahal. They will not travel to the ground and will remain in isolation despite testing negative.

Some of the coaching staff members too will not travel to the R Premadasa Stadium.

"At this stage, we cannot see the series getting abandoned. But we are waiting for test reports, and the status of players as we would be able to give a final word sooner than later," said an official with the Sri Lanka Cricket in the morning.

However, the reports coming in from Colombo say that the T20I series might just go ahead. However, the Indian team's departure back to India could be delayed because of the quarantine of Krunal and possibly of some others as well.

It has also cast a shadow over the travel of Shaw and Suryakumar to England to join the India Test squad for the five-match series beginning on August 4. Though it is not yet clear that how long these cricketers will have to undergo quarantine in Sri Lanka as a 10-day isolation is mandatory in England upon arrival in that country.

In that context, it is likely that both Shaw and Suryakumar might not be able to join the bio-secure bubble of Indian cricket team in England ahead of third Test of the series.

Both Shaw and Suryakumar were named as replacement players by the BCCI after Washington Sundar and Shubman Gill were ruled out the series against England owing to respective injuries.