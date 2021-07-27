India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I postponed as COVID-19 hits Indian camp, remaining matches to be held on July 28-29

As per an ESPNCrinifo report, the match has been postponed by a day and it is also learnt that eight other close contacts of the player, all from the Indian squad have also been put in isolation. As per reports, all-rounder Krunal Pandya has tested positive and the Baroda cricketer has been put in isolation.

"Krunal Pandya tests positive. Second Sri Lanka-India T20I postponed to July 28. The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad," the BCCI tweeted.

Krunal Pandya tests Covid-19 positive, 8 from Indian contingent in isolation; 2nd T20I postponed

The second and third T20Is will now be held on July 28 (Wednesday) and 29 (Thursday). However, it will now be worth seeing if the T20I series will be completed and whether Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav - who are set to tour England as replacements and join India's Test side for the 5-match series - will participate in the remainder of the T20I games.

Earlier the Sri Lankan coaching staff tested positive for the deadly pandemic which forced the Sri Lankan cricket board to postpone the ODI series by a few days. The Board of Control for Cricket in India President, Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the three-match ODI and T20I series, which was scheduled to begin on July 13 was advanced to July 18.

Sri Lanka's batting coach Grant Flower tested positive for COVID-19 on July 8, 48 hours after the squad's arrival from England. Flower was isolated from the rest of the squad which was undergoing hard quarantine on arrival. Flower is a former Zimbabwe batting great and was with the team in England where it lost both the T20 International and ODI series.

As some Sri Lankan players were locked in a longstanding row with the SLC over national contracts, all-rounder Dasun Shanaka replaced Kusal Perera as the captain of the side ahead of the ODI and T20 series. 29 out of the 30 players signed up for the India series.

Team India won the ODI series 2-1 and took a 1-0 lead in the T20I series after beating the Dasun Shanaka led side by 38 runs.

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who picked up a four-for in the opening T20I, was awarded the man of the match. Suryakumar Yadav slammed a half-century in the game after the SL captain invited India to bat first. India posted 164/5 in 20 overs and bundled the Sri Lankan attack for 126.