India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Preview, Dream11 tips, Probable 11, Time in IST, Live telecast, Live streaming

Having beaten Sri Lanka by 38 runs in the opening encounter, the Indians are unlikely to ring in changes to the winning combination unless the team management decides to rest Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav, who are getting ready to link up with the red-ball team in England.

However, it is expected that both will at least play on Tuesday and may be rested for the last game if India seal the series. In case of an alternate plan then Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad might get a look-in rather than Manish Pandey.

But there will be focus on Sanju Samson, who has always been rated highly and as the "next big thing" but has flattered to deceive in an India jersey in all the chances that he has got.

An average of 13.75 across eight games with sufficient opportunity to bat at the top-order doesn't bode well for Samson at a time when Indian cricket's talent cupboard is overflowing with riches.

Rishabh Pant has left him far behind in terms of performance and Ishan Kishan, in the limited chances that he has got, has done no harm to his reputation. This series will be Samson's chance impress before things get drift away.

The other minor worry for the team would be Hardik Pandya's batting form which has tapered off in recent games. His bowling has been steady but he is nowhere near what he used to be as a skiddy pacer before his back surgery.

The Indian bowling put up a fantastic show during the first game and Yuzvendra Chahal would like to do an encore with Varun Chakravarthy also fighting for that wrist spinner's slot.

For Sri Lanka, the T20 series is a tougher test than the ODIs as they don't have enforcers, who can take the game away with consistent big hits. Charith Asalanka did try to put pressure on India during his knock of 44 but the inexperience of Dasun Shanaka's team during the crucial phases was exposed.

So, be a part of this crucial match through MyKhel's Dream11 tips, Probable 11, and TV timing details.

1. Squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.

2. Playing 11

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Dushamantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama.

3. Dream11

Shikhar Dhawan, Avishka Fernando, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Charith Asalanka, Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy.

4. Live telecast, Live streaming, Timing in IST

The match will be live on Sony Sports Networks and live streaming will be on Sony LIV. Match starts at 8 PM IST.