India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Dream11 tips, Best Playing 11, Live telecast, Live streaming details

India showed a brilliant ability to adapt as they won the first ODI with stunning ease but had to engage in a scrap with Lanka to win the second match and the series. Deepak Chahar was the unlikely batting hero, making his maiden international fifty to lead India to victory.

1. Squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice Captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.

2. Playing 11

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey/Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvenshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav/Varun Chakravarthy, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Minod Bhanuka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan.

3. Dream 11

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dushmantha Chameera.

4. Live telecast, Live streaming

The third ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be live on Sony Sports Networks and live streaming will be on Sony LIV. The match will start at 3 PM IST.