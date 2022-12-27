India vs Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya to lead T20I side; Rohit Sharma returns in ODIs; Dhawan dropped

The selection committee headed by Chetan Sharma a 16-member squad and appointed Hardik Pandya as the captain of the T20I team. Regular captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli have been rested for the T20I series.

Surya named T20I vice-captain

Suryakumar Yadav - who is ranked number one in T20Is - has been appointed the vice-captain of the T20I team. Young Turks such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mavi, Mukesh Kumar, and Rahul Tripathi have been included in the T20I side and rewarded for their good performance in the domestic circuit.

Samson-Kishan ahead of Pant in T20Is?

Sanju Samson - who missed the T20I series in New Zealand - has once again got an India call-up in the T20 side. The right-handed batter from Kerala and Jharkhand's Ishan Kishan are the two wicketkeepers in the squad.

While it is being reported that regular stumper Rishabh Pant has been given some rest some experts believe that the Delhi cricketer's non-performance in the shortest version of the game has pushed him down in the pecking order.

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle - while analysing this Indian T20I side - lavished praise and also wondered if the selectors have lost their faith in Pant.

"So, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are now ahead of Rishabh Pant in the T20 pecking order. It was on the cards. Ishan, Ruturaj, Samson and Sky is a fabulous top 4. Expect Rajat Patidar to compete with Hooda and Tripathi for the last batting spot," Bhogle tweeted.

However, reports also claimed that Pant sustained a minor injury in his knee during the final Test in Bangladesh and needs time to recover. He hasn't been included in the ODI side, which hints that Pant has been given rest due to some injury.

Rohit returns as ODI captain, Hardik appointed his deputy

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma will return as the captain of the ODI side that will play the three 50-overs game against Sri Lanka. The Mumbaikar - who suffered an injury during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh and missed the third one-dayer and the two-subsequent Tests - will once again take over his duties.

Young Uttar Pradesh pacer Shivam Mavi and right-arm Bengal quick Mukesh Kumar have also got call-up in the T20Is. Mukesh was part of the Indian Test squad that won the series in Bangladesh 2-0 under KL Rahul's captaincy.

Hardik Pandya named ODI vice-captain

Hardik - who was given a break after the T20I series in New Zealand - has been appointed Rohit's deputy in the ODIs as well. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan - who was appointed the captain for the ODI series in New Zealand - has been ruled out of the ODIs. Dhawan - who was part of the ODI side in Bangladesh but the left-handed opener failed to make an impact with the bat - has been dropped from the 50-over-format as well.

End of Dhawan's ODI career?

"Does this mean it's the end of the road for Shikhar Dhawan as an international cricketer? He was a mighty-fine ODI batter and won India many a games and tournaments. It's really unfortunate if his career ends in this fashion," tweeted former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh.

Suryakumar Yadav and Mohd Shami - who missed the ODIs in Bangladesh - make their comeback in the side.

KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan are the two wicketkeepers in the ODI team. Kishan - who slammed the fastest ODI double century in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh - has presented a case for himself in the playing eleven. It will be interesting to see if the Jharkhand cricketer will get a chance in the playing eleven or not.

Indian team for the T20Is against SL:

Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubam Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvenedra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

Indian team for the ODI vs SL:

Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Kuldeep, Axar Patel, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.