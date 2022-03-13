India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah claims maiden five-wicket haul at home, experts hail star India pacer

The right-arm seamer returned with impressive figures of 5/25 from ten overs in the first innings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. On a pitch that favoured Sri Lankan spinners when the hosts were batting, it was the duo of Bumrah and Mohammed Shami that stole the show for the hosts.

The pace bowling duo shared seven wickets between them as Shami accounted for a couple of Sri Lankan wickets in the first essay. Bumrah - who grabbed a three-for in the third session on day one - impressed all with his imperious bowling performance. The right-arm quick stole the show for the way he dismissed set Sri Lanka batter Angelo Matthews last evening with a beauty.

When the visitors came out to bat on day two, captain Rohit Sharma handed the pink ball to Bumrah with an aim to wrap up Sri Lanka's innings early and the pacer didn't disappoint either.

Bumrah - playing his 29th Test - first dismissed Lasith Embuldeniya with a short-pitched delivery and grabbed the first wicket on day two and later sent Niroshan Dickwella with another beauty. The speedster outfoxed the batsman with a surprise bouncer which was bowled towards the left-handed batter's body. The batsman couldn't move his hands away from the ball's trajectory and gloved it to be caught behind the stumps by Rishabh Pant.

With Dickwella's wicket, he also completed his 300th international wicket. It was also Bumrah's eighth five-wicket haul in Test cricket since 2018, which is joint-highest with senior New Zealand seamer Tim Southee.

Soon after Bumrah picked up his fifer, experts and fans lauded the seamer for his sensational bowling effort against the Sri Lankans. Former India pacer Irfan Pathan lauded him and said on Star Sports that he 'would pay to watch Jasprit Bumrah bowl.'

Former West Indies cricketer and commentator Ian Bishop also lauded Bumrah claiming the Indian absolutely deserved the five-for.

Here's who said what to Bumrah's performance:

He’s put in so many tough stints abroad. Absolutely deserving of a first 5 wicket haul in Test cricket at home Jasprit Bumrah. Top class as always. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) March 13, 2022

Bumrah’s been unplayable in this innings. Deadly accurate too. Sri Lanka batsmen have nowhere to run — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 13, 2022

I would pay to watch Jasprit Bumrah bowl. What a bowler! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 13, 2022

8th and counting! So proud ❤️👑 — Sanjana Ganesan (@SanjanaGanesan) March 13, 2022

𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐇𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐑𝐄𝐃 international wickets 🙌

𝐄𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐇 fifer in 29 Tests 😎

𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓 fifer in India 🤩



Tum kya mast bowling karta hai, Boom bhai! 🔥💙#OneFamily #INDvSL @Jaspritbumrah93 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/3x06VQRSMT — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 13, 2022

Here's what the fans said:

SL: Need to watch out for the spin trio

Meanwhile Bumrah: #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Ho1HyATTd7 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 13, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah in Tests

5-for at Home ✅

5-for Away ✅

5-for with Red ball ✅

5-for with Pink ball ✅

Hat-trick ✅#INDvsSL #INDvSL — Manoj Dimri (@manoj_dimri) March 13, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah in Test cricket:



Five wicket haul in India.

Five wicket haul in Australia

Five wicket haul in England.

Five wicket haul in West Indies.

Five wicket haul in South Africa.



Legend. pic.twitter.com/YgTQUJkKxY — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 13, 2022