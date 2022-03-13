Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah claims maiden five-wicket haul at home, experts hail star India pacer

By

Bengaluru, March 13: Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed his career's first five-wicket haul at home and helped his India bundle out clueless Sri Lanka for a paltry 109 in their first innings of the second Test here on Sunday (March 13). The Indians thus took a healthy 143-run lead by virtue of their first innings total of 252.

The right-arm seamer returned with impressive figures of 5/25 from ten overs in the first innings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. On a pitch that favoured Sri Lankan spinners when the hosts were batting, it was the duo of Bumrah and Mohammed Shami that stole the show for the hosts.

The pace bowling duo shared seven wickets between them as Shami accounted for a couple of Sri Lankan wickets in the first essay. Bumrah - who grabbed a three-for in the third session on day one - impressed all with his imperious bowling performance. The right-arm quick stole the show for the way he dismissed set Sri Lanka batter Angelo Matthews last evening with a beauty.

When the visitors came out to bat on day two, captain Rohit Sharma handed the pink ball to Bumrah with an aim to wrap up Sri Lanka's innings early and the pacer didn't disappoint either.

Bumrah - playing his 29th Test - first dismissed Lasith Embuldeniya with a short-pitched delivery and grabbed the first wicket on day two and later sent Niroshan Dickwella with another beauty. The speedster outfoxed the batsman with a surprise bouncer which was bowled towards the left-handed batter's body. The batsman couldn't move his hands away from the ball's trajectory and gloved it to be caught behind the stumps by Rishabh Pant.

With Dickwella's wicket, he also completed his 300th international wicket. It was also Bumrah's eighth five-wicket haul in Test cricket since 2018, which is joint-highest with senior New Zealand seamer Tim Southee.

Soon after Bumrah picked up his fifer, experts and fans lauded the seamer for his sensational bowling effort against the Sri Lankans. Former India pacer Irfan Pathan lauded him and said on Star Sports that he 'would pay to watch Jasprit Bumrah bowl.'

Former West Indies cricketer and commentator Ian Bishop also lauded Bumrah claiming the Indian absolutely deserved the five-for.

Here's who said what to Bumrah's performance:

Here's what the fans said:

Story first published: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 15:43 [IST]
