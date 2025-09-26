World Para Athletics 2025 in New Delhi: Everything You Need to Know About the Biggest Ever Edition

Cricket India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND vs SL Super 4 Match in India, UK and USA Online? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, September 26, 2025, 19:28 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

India and Sri Lanka are set to square off in the sixth Super Four fixture of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 26. The contest, however, carries no stakes, with India already assured of a place in the final and Sri Lanka out of the reckoning.

Suryakumar Yadav's men booked their ticket to the title clash after a commanding 41-run victory over Bangladesh, their second successive win in the Super Fours. Abhishek Sharma's explosive 75 from 37 deliveries, backed by clinical spells from Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Axar Patel, kept India's unbeaten streak alive and boosted their net run rate.

For Sri Lanka, the campaign has been one of heartbreak, falling short in tight matches against both Pakistan and Bangladesh to finish with no points from two games.

The Dubai surface has continued to favour batting during this tournament, particularly in the powerplay and death overs, although runs have been harder to come by in the middle phase. Chasing sides have generally enjoyed an edge at this venue. Bowlers lacking consistency have often been punished, a pattern likely to continue in this encounter. For India, the match provides a chance to tweak combinations before the all-important final, while Sri Lanka will look to end their journey on a positive note.

IND vs SL Predicted Playing 11

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara.

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match on TV and Online?

India

The India vs Sri Lanka match will be telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels from 8 pm IST on Friday (Sept 26). The match will be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website.

Pakistan

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match will be telecast on PTV Sports from 7:30 pm Pakistan time, while the live streaming will be available on Tamasha app and website.

Bangladesh

The IND vs SL, Super 4 match will be telecast on Gazi TV from 8:30 pm local time. The match can be live-streamed on the Rabbithole app and website.

United Kingdom

The India vs Sri Lanka match will be telecast on TNT Sports network from 3:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom on Friday.

USA

The India vs Sri Lanka match can be watched via Willow TV network from 10 am ET / 7 am PT in USA on Friday.