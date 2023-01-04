India vs Sri Lanka: Sanju Samson ruled out of 2nd T20I, Jitesh Sharma replaces him

Vidarbha glovesman Jitesh Sharma has been included in the squad as a backup wicketkeeper. Sharma plays for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Samson hurt his knee while fielding in the series opener in Mumbai, which the Men in Blue won by a slender two-run margin on Tuesday (January 3). Samson - who walked in to bat at two down, was dismissed cheaply for 5.

"Samson has stayed back in Mumbai to get some scans," a BCCI source told PTI. Vidarbha wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has been added to India's squad in place of Samson. He will be a cover for Ishan Kishan for the next two games.

"Yes, Jitesh is joining the team. He has been rewarded for his performances for Punjab Kings in the IPL," the source added.

Jitesh Sharma shot to fame in IPL 2022

Sharma hogged the limelight during the IPL 2022 when he convinced the Punjab Kings' captain to take DRS after taking the catch of MS Dhoni behind the stumps and the ultra-edge confirmed his confident appeal.

"It was just an instinct. I give my 100 per cent whenever I walk out into the field. One can even say I put out my 110 per cent. That's the kind of person I am. I love to win and I want to be on the ground be it fielding, batting, planning, strategizing, be it in any capacity - I want to be on the field. It was an instinctive appeal. I just had a feeling that there was a wooden sound and I should go for an appeal. I know that I was not able to control my emotions because I knew that MS Dhoni sir was out," Sharma told Dr Yash Kashikar on his show 'Say Yash to Sports' in June 2022.

Rahul Tripathi or Ruturaj Gaikwad to replace Samson

The injury to Samson might provide an opportunity for Rahul Tripathi or Ruturaj Gaikwad. If Tripathi gets a chance then it will be his debut match in India colours that too at this home ground. Consistent IPL performer Tripathi - who plays for Maharashtra in Ranji Trophy - has travelled with the squad for a while but is yet to get a game.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 following their narrow two-run win in the opener. Hardik Pandya-led Indian side became the first team to successfully defend a total under 200 at Wankhede Stadium.