India vs Sri Lanka: Yuzvendra Chahal, Gowtham Covid-19 positive; Shaw, Suyakumar allowed to fly to England

In fact, both Chahal and Gowtham had tested negative in the initial round of test conducted on Thursday night (July 28), as they were part of seven players who had kept on isolation after being identified as the close contacts of Krunal.

Meanwhile, both Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav, who were also under isolation as part of the close contacts group, have been allowed to fly out to England to join the India squad for the Test series beginning on August 4. They were named by the BCCI as the replacement players of injured Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar, who have returned to India along with net bowler Aves Khan, who was also injured in the warm-up match against Combined County XI.

"Unfortunately, they (Chahal and Gowtham) have tested positive. They were close contacts of Krunal and were already away from the rest of the squad in the team hotel," a source told ANI.

Krunal Pandya had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and eight Indian players - - Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan, and K Gowtham were identified as his close contacts

Being close contacts of Krunal, they were staying away from the rest of the team and didn't participate in the last two T20Is after Krunal's test came positive.

Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga's four-wicket haul and Dhananjaya de Silva's unbeaten 23-run knock helped Sri Lanka defeat India by seven wickets in the third and final T20I.

With this win, Sri Lanka won the series 2-1. Sri Lanka won the T20I series while India had earlier won the ODI series.