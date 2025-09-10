India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: H2H Record, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast, Predicted Playing 11 - All you Need to Know

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with Group A clash between against hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

This T20I encounter marks India's first continental campaign under new captain Suryakumar Yadav, following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the format. For UAE, it's a golden opportunity to make a statement on home soil against one of cricket's powerhouses.

India vs UAE Head-to-Head Record

India and UAE have met just once in T20Is, during the 2016 Asia Cup in Mirpur, Bangladesh. UAE batted first and managed only 81/9 in 20 overs, with India's bowlers dominating. Rohit Sharma (33*) and Virat Kohli (33*) then chased it down in 10.1 overs, securing a nine-wicket victory. This remains the sole T20I encounter, giving India a perfect 1-0 record.

In ODIs, India leads 3-0 across meetings in the 2004 Asia Cup, 2015 World Cup, and another fixture, with standout performances like Rahul Dravid's 104 in 2004. Overall, India has dominated UAE in limited white-ball clashes, but UAE's recent wins over New Zealand and Bangladesh in T20Is show their growing threat.

Format Matches India Wins UAE Wins No Result T20I 1 1 0 0 ODI 3 3 0 0 Total 4 4 0 0

IND vs UAE Weather Forecast

Dubai's weather on September 10 is expected to be hot and humid, typical for the UAE in early autumn. Temperatures will range from a high of 41°C during the day to a low of 31°C at night, with the match starting at 6:30 PM local time (8:00 PM IST). There's no chance of rain (0% precipitation), but dew could play a factor in the second innings, potentially aiding the chasing side. Humidity levels around 50-60% might make conditions sticky for players, favoring teams that adapt well to spin later in the game.

Pitch Report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch is known for balanced contests in T20Is, offering early assistance to pacers with the new ball due to good bounce and carry. As the match progresses, it slows down, bringing spinners into play—ideal for India's trio of Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy. The average first-innings score in T20Is here is around 160-170, with teams batting first winning 52% of the 148 matches played. Dew often influences captains to bowl first, as seen in recent games where chasing teams have a slight edge (run rate drops from 7.43 batting first to 7.25 second).

India has won 5 of 9 T20Is at this venue, while UAE has 3 wins from 13. Expect a par score of 170-180, with shorter boundaries (65-70m) encouraging big hitting. The grassy surface for the Asia Cup could make it livelier than usual, testing UAE's batting depth.

T20I Stats at Dubai ISC Value Matches Played 148 Avg. 1st Innings Score 165 Highest Team Total 209/5 (South Africa vs UAE, 2023) Lowest Team Total 67 (West Indies vs England, 2022) Pace Wickets % 55% Spin Wickets % 45%

India enters as overwhelming favorites, aiming to defend their 2023 title (won in hybrid ODI format) and build momentum ahead of the high-stakes Pakistan clash on September 14. Under Suryakumar Yadav, the squad blends youth and experience, with Shubman Gill as vice-captain. The team hasn't played T20Is since the 2024 World Cup triumph but boasts depth from IPL 2025. Key focus: balancing three spinners with pace options on Dubai's turning track.

UAE, led by Muhammad Waseem, returns to the Asia Cup after 2016, qualified via the 2024 ACC Premier Cup. They've shown promise with recent T20I wins over New Zealand and Bangladesh but struggled in a tri-series loss to all four games against Pakistan and Afghanistan. As hosts, they'll leverage home conditions and players like Alishan Sharafu for an upset, but lack of experience against top sides could be a hurdle. UAE coach Lalchand Rajput, who guided India to the 2007 T20 World Cup, adds intrigue.

Toss Prediction: Teams may bowl first due to dew. India likely to chase if they win it.

IND vs UAE Predicted Playing XI

India: Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh



UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Asif Khan, Ethan D'Souza, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique.

