India Vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Hetmyer, Hope impressive tons propel WI to big win in series opener - As it happened

Chennai, December 15: Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer slammed brilliant centuries and guided West Indies to a mammoth 8-wicket win over India in the opening ODI on Sunday (December 15) at the MA Chidambaram stadium here. With this win, the visitors have taken a 1-nil lead in the three-match series.

Chasing a target of 288, Hetmyer (139) and Hope (102*) were too good for the visitors as they looked the run chase look ridiculously easy as they reached home in 47.5 overs. The tourists never looked in trouble in their run chase as Hetmyer and Hope forged a massive 200-plus partnership for the second wicket and lead their team to an emphatic win.

No Indian bowler could trouble India Windies batters who made maximum use of the slow pitch and dew conditions at the Chepauk. The batting in the second innings looked easier.

Earlier in the first innings, West Indies bowlers did exceedingly well to prevent the star-studded Indian batting line-up from posting a big total after their skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and invited Virat Kohli and his band to bat first.

Rishabh Pant (71) and Shreyas Iyer (70) were the only bright spots from India's innings as the youngsters forged a crucial partnership for the fourth wicket and steered the hosts through troubled waters. India lost the top-three KL Rahul (6), Virat Kohli (4) and Rohit Sharma (36) were dismissed cheaply.

Here's how the match between India and WI panned out: