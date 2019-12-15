India Vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Hetmyer, Hope impressive tons propel WI to big win in series opener - As it happened

Chennai, December 15: Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer slammed brilliant centuries and guided West Indies to a mammoth 8-wicket win over India in the opening ODI on Sunday (December 15) at the MA Chidambaram stadium here. With this win, the visitors have taken a 1-nil lead in the three-match series.
Chasing a target of 288, Hetmyer (139) and Hope (102*) were too good for the visitors as they looked the run chase look ridiculously easy as they reached home in 47.5 overs. The tourists never looked in trouble in their run chase as Hetmyer and Hope forged a massive 200-plus partnership for the second wicket and lead their team to an emphatic win.
No Indian bowler could trouble India Windies batters who made maximum use of the slow pitch and dew conditions at the Chepauk. The batting in the second innings looked easier.
Earlier in the first innings, West Indies bowlers did exceedingly well to prevent the star-studded Indian batting line-up from posting a big total after their skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and invited Virat Kohli and his band to bat first.
Rishabh Pant (71) and Shreyas Iyer (70) were the only bright spots from India's innings as the youngsters forged a crucial partnership for the fourth wicket and steered the hosts through troubled waters. India lost the top-three KL Rahul (6), Virat Kohli (4) and Rohit Sharma (36) were dismissed cheaply.
Here's how the match between India and WI panned out:
Shimron Hetmyer, the man of the match: I don't know from where the power is coming from. I am trying to hit as hard as I can. This ton means a lot to me. The last one I had was at the start of the year and this one came at the end of the year. It always nice to have a smile on the face after the victory. It's a good feeling because the last time, I got a hundred, we lost the game.
Kieron Pollard, the winning captain: We know the talent that he has. He has been struggling a bit in the last 9 months. He has been in the team from the last 18 months. And he has a taste of international cricket. Everyone playing should be accountable and responsible for the team. With experience comes confidence and Cottrell is bowling superbly for us. (On Jadeja's run-out) At the end of the day, the right decision was made and that's the most important thing for me.
Virat Kohli, losing captain: Very good signs for us with the performances of Iyer and Pant. They went about their business in a smart manner. We thought six bowling options would be enough. I don't think pitch changed drastically, they batted brilliantly. Hetmyer's innings was outstanding. The people sitting outside cannot tell the fielder and they can't ask the umpire about reviewing the run-out. I have never seen this in cricket.
Hope: Cramping a bit, that's why I'm not smiling too much. Key is to stay as long as possible, see off the new ball, assess the situation. Key is for someone to bat deep, win the game. Pitch was a bit of the slow turner. Don't know how he (Hetmyer) did it, made batting look easy. Cricket is partnerships. As long as someone bat deeps. The way he was playing, took the pressure off.
Done and dusted! West Indies pull off a sensational run chase and hammer India by 8 wickets to take 1-0 lead in the 3-match series. This is highest successful run chase at Chepauk.
SIX & Four!! Shai Hope too brings up his century with a maximum and a boundary off Chahar. This is his 8th ODI ton.
SIX!! Shai Hope moves on to 97* with a maximum off Chahar.
West Indies need 21 off 22 deliveries.
After 44 overs, WI reach 248/2. They need 40 off 36 balls. Shai Hope - 82*, Nicolas Pooran - 6* are present in the middle.
DRS lost! Desperate review from Kuldeep to appeal Pooran's LBW, but in vain. WI - 240/2 in 42 overs.
Wicket! Shreyas Iyer takes the catch to end the brilliant knock of Shimron Hetmyer (139). Shami breaks the record partnership. WI - 229/2 in 38.4 overs
SIX, Four! Shimron Hetmyer is looking to puncture the confidence of Indian bowlers in the series opener. Debutant Shivam Dube is also receiving huge blows with the ball. WI - 223/1 in 38 overs.
A 200-run partnership between Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope. You don't see such mammoth partnerships against India in their own backyard. Credit to these batsmen.
SIX, SIX!! Shimron Hetmyer hits Ravindra Jadeja for back-to-back maximums. The second maximum covered a distance of 102 meters and it went outside the stadium. 200 comes up for the Windies in the run chase as well.
Dropped! Shreyas Iyer puts down a sitter in the deep and Shimron Hetmyer gets a breather on 106. India's poor fielding in this series continues. Frustration on bowler Deepak Chahar and skipper Virat Kohli's face.
💯!! Fifth ODI century from Shimron Hetmyer and second against India. This is going to be a match-defining knock for West Indies.
Absolutely top innings from Hetmyer. His ability has never been in doubt, it was organising an innings that was. And he has done that very well today.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 15, 2019
Fifty! 15th ODI half-century from Shai Hope. This has been a fine knock from the opener as West Indies are cruising in this run chase.
Shimron Hetmyer has developed a cramp in his legs, he's seething in pain and the physio is on the pitch to attend the batsman as he nears his century.
150 up for West Indies.
SIX! Hetmyer hits Shami over mid-wicket for a maximum and enters in the 90s.
After 25 overs, West Indies are 136/1. The visitors are going at a decent pace in this run chase.
100-run partnership between Hetmyer and Hope. These two have started giving some headache to the Indian captain.
SIX, SIX!! Back-to-back maximums from Hetmyer against Ravindra Jadeja. 16 runs came from that over, Hetmyer is looking to shift gears now. WI - 113/1 after 22 overs.
Fifty comes up for Shimron Hetmyer off 50 deliveries. He continues the good form on this tour.
SIX!! Shimron Hetmyer dispatches Kuldeep Yadav deep into the stands. The left-hander batsman is showing his class.
50 up for West Indies with a boundary off Shai Hope's bat off Shivam Dube.
Another bowling change! Shivam Dube will bowl the tenth over for India. WI - 31/1 after 9 overs.
Kuldeep Yadav has been introduced in the attack in ninth over by India captain Virat Kohli.
After 5 overs, West Indies reach 12/1. They need another 277 runs to win this game.
Wicket! Deepak Chahar strikes early as he traps Sunil Ambris (9) right in front. WI - 11/1 in 4.1 overs.
8 runs conceded by Shami from his first over. West Indies reach 8/0 after 2 overs in the run chase of 289.
Four! Ambris flicks Shami and gets a boundary to open his and team's account.
2nd innings! Shai Hope and Sunil Ambris come out to start run chase against India. Deepak Chahar starts with the new ball.
End of the innings! India reach 287/8 in stipulated 50 overs. WI will need 288 runs to chase down and win this game.
India's total is 287, not 288. The no-ball (for height) on which Deepak Chahar was caught, counts as one (for the no-ball). Because the batsman was ruled not out on a review, the run scored off the bat wasn't counted (the fielding side would have thought the player was out)— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 15, 2019
Wicket! Shivam Dube (9) hits it in the air and gets caught by Holder in the deep. 282/8 in 49.4 overs.
9 runs came from the 49th over. India - 279/7.
Just two runs and a couple of wickets from over #48. India 270/7.
Wicket! Ravindra Jadeja is run out for 22. Jadhav-Jadeja depart off consecutive deliveries India - 269/7 in 47.4 overs
Wicket! Kedar Jadhav's cameo of 40 runs comes to an end as he looks to hit Keemo Paul over long-on. Pollard takes a simple catch in the deep. India - 269/6 in 47.3 overs.
Four! Kedar Jadhav guides the ball towards third-man region off Cottrell. He's looking to accumulate runs quickly with Jadeja
India reach 245/5 in 44 overs. The partnership between Jadhav and Jadeja is worth 35.
Four! Another boundary from Kedar, this time the right-handed batsman hits the ball over the point region.
Four! Kedar Jadhav picks the gap and sends the ball towards the boundary.
India reach 227/5 in 42 overs. They have been scoring at just over 5.41 per over.
SIX!! Unfazed with the dismissal of Rishabh Pant on the previous delivery, Kedar Jadhav hammers Pollard for a maximum.
Wicket! Rishabh Pant (71) throws his wicket away at a crucial juncture in the game. The batsman attempts reckless shot off Pollard and Hetmyer takes a simple catch in the deep. India - 210/5 in 39.4 overs.
200 comes up for India with a single from Pant's bat in the 39th over. They should look to get another 100 runs from here on.
Wicket! Soft dismissal and Shreyas Iyer (70) certainly misses out on a well-deserved century. The right-handed batsman gives a simple catch to Pollard. Alzarri Joseph breaks the century stand. India - 194-4 in 36.4 overs.
Dropped! Rishabh Pant survives at 56 as Sheldon Cottrell puts down a sitter.
100-run partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.
India's last three 4th wicket partnerships:— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) December 15, 2019
125 - Iyer & Kohli v WI, Port of Spain
120 - Iyer & Kohli v WI, PoS
106* - IYER & PANT v WI, Chennai
Last time India had 3 consecutive 100+ stands for 4th wicket was in 2004 in VB series in Australia (VVS, Yuvraj & Dravid).
SIX!! Shreyas Iyer hammers Roston Chase over mid-wicket for a biggie.
Maiden ODI half-century for Rishabh Pant. The southpaw took 49 deliveries to get to the milestone. This has been a fine knock from the 22-year-old.
One of the better innings I have seen from Rishabh Pant. Seems restrained and yet is better than run a ball. Hopefully this partnership with Iyer is a peep into the future of India's middle order batting.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 15, 2019
Pollard brings his wicket-taking bowler Sheldon Cottrell back in the attack to break this partnership between Iyer and Pant.
50! Fifth ODI half-century for Shreyas Iyer. 150 comes up for India as well in the 32nd over.
150 comes up for India in the 32nd over. The third fifty comes in just 46 deliveries.
Four! Rishabh Pant ends Jason Holder's over with a boundary and India reach 137/2 in 30 overs.
SIX!! Rishabh Pant slog sweeps Roston Chase and hits the first maximum of the innings.
A dog comes on the field to stop the play for a couple of minutes. The crowd at Chepauk got some entertainment apart from cricket.
100 up!! Pant scores a boundary off Joseph to take India's score past a hundred in 25 overs
Boundary!! Shreyas Iyer breaks the shackles, scores the first boundary since the 15th over. India 97 for 3 in 24 overs.
Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer are battling it out in a slow Chennai wicket. India are 90 for 3 in 23 overs.
Wicket! Rohit Sharma (36) throws his wicket away after getting set. The opener hit right in the hands of Pollard at short mid-wicket. Alzarri Joseph gets rid of the Indian vice-captain. India - 80/3 in 18.1 overs.
Fifty-run partnership between Rohit and Shreyas for the third wicket and this one came off 58 deliveries and also steadied the Indian ship that was in the doldrums at one stage.
Debuts for India in 2019!
Debuts for India in 2019:— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) December 15, 2019
Tests:
Shahbaz Nadeem
ODIs:
Mohammed Siraj
Vijay Shankar
Shubman Gill
Shivam Dube
T20Is:
Mayank Markande
Navdeep Saini
Rahul Chahar
Shivam Dube#IndvWI
End of 16th over, India reach 73/2. Rohit - 33*, Shreyas - 22* are present in the middle.
Fifty comes up for India in the 13th over with a boundary from Rohit's bat.
End of the first powerplay. India are 39/2.
Four! Rohit Sharma gets an inside-edge off Jason Holder and the ball raced towards the fine leg boundary. The cricketer was lucky that the ball didn't hit the stumps.
BIG WICKET!!!! Virat Kohli (4) is played on and Sheldon Cottrell gets two in one over. The Indian skipper has chopped it on to his stumps and looks dejected as he walks back towards the pavilion. Pin drop silence in the arena. India - 25/2 in 7 overs.
WICKET!!! KL Rahul (6) gets a leading edge from his bat and Hetmyer takes a simple catch. Cottrell gets the breakthrough and here comes the salute. India - 21/1 after 6.2 overs.
Second maiden over from Cottrell, this time it was Rahul who didn't get a chance to score any runs against the left-arm pacer. India - 5/0 after 3 overs.
Who will end the year on top?
Top 2 run-getters in ODIs this year:— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) December 15, 2019
Kohli - 1288 runs, 5 100s, 6 50s
Rohit - 1232 runs, 6 100s, 5 50s
Who will end the year on top?#IndvWI
Cottrell starts with a maiden over for West Indies.
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul open innings for India. Sheldon Cottrell starts with the new ball for West Indies.
India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.
Virat Kohli: Very happy to bat first. It looks like a dry track and we would have wanted to bat anyway. A decent total on the board would put us in a strong position. In 50 overs, it's not easy to hit throughout the game, strike rotation is important and that's where our bowling attack becomes lethal. West Indies are a dangerous side and we can't take them lightly. It is good for us to bat first and it is better suited to our game. The guys who are not playing are Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Chahal and Shardul Thakur.
Toss: West Indies captain Pollard wins toss and elects to field. India all-rounder Shivam Dube gets his ODI cap.
Congratulations @IamShivamDube on the ODI debut! 🔥#INDvWI #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/lmgsYfRvVU— BCCI (@BCCI) December 15, 2019
Most ODI 100s against one opponent
Most ODI 100s against one opponent— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 15, 2019
9 - Sachin Tendulkar (v Aus)
9 - Virat Kohli (v WI)
8 - Sachin Tendulkar (v SL)
8 - Virat Kohli (v Aus)
8 - Virat Kohli (v SL)
7 - Sanath Jayasuriya (v Ind)
7 - Saeed Anwar (v SL)
7 - Aaron Finch (v Eng)
7 -Rohit Sharma (v Aus) #IndvWI#IndvsWI
West Indies and India!
In ODIs...— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 15, 2019
Before #CWC 1983 final - WI 4, Ind 2
Since then - WI 58, Ind 60
Now overall: WI 62, Ind 62#IndvWI #IndvsWI
Pant is ready for the 1st ODI
.@RishabhPant17 and @ImRo45 are all geared up for the 1st ODI against West Indies.#WIvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/pWodvci3mZ— BCCI (@BCCI) December 15, 2019
It's all bright and sunny in Chennai.
Bright and sunny here at the Chepauk Stadium. Live action starts at 1.30 PM IST #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/EgyzY2CXDT— BCCI (@BCCI) December 15, 2019
