India vs West Indies 1st ODI, Innings Report: Hosts bowl out Windies for 176

Taking over the reigns, new skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the first match of the three-match One Day International Series. Rajasthan all-rounder Deepak Hooda was handed his maiden international cap.

Playing in their 1000th ODI, the Indian bowlers spun a web as the West Indies folded for just 176. In the first ten overs, the Indian side bowled a whopping 46 dots balls against the visitors. Barring a 78-run partnership between Jason Holder and Fabien Allen for the 8th wicket, the Windies batsmen crumbled against a superb bowling display from the hosts.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sunday led the attack for the hosts as India restricted the visitors to a below-par total in Ahmedabad.

Chahal and Sundar thrived on the Motera track as the duo shared seven wickets between them. Rohit began his captaincy on a positive note, winning the toss and getting three DRS calls right, with the decision overturned in India's favour.

After electing to field, Mohammed Siraj set the tone of the match as he pocketed the first Windies wicket, removing WI opener Shai Hope for just 8 off 10. While Prasidh Krishna pocketed the crucial wicket of Holder along with Akeal Hosein. Chahal paved the way with a four wicket haul as Sundar piled the pressure with three crucial scalps.

Holder's half-century was the only relief for the Windies line-up. En route to his crucial knock of 57 off 71, Holder reached a personal milestone as he crossed 2000 ODI runs.

During the mid-innings break Sundar, speaking to broadcasters Star Sports, said, "I enjoyed myself, good to be back in Indian colours. A bit of turn and some slowness to start. It was a treat for me. Me and Yuzi enjoyed bowling on this pitch. Even in state games, I used to bowl seventh, ninth overs. (Chase) We should be able to chase it down convincingly."

Following a superb bowling display, the hosts will need to 177 to win the opening ODI of the three-match series.