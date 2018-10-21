India Vs West Indies, 1st ODI, Live Updates: Shami removes Shai Hope for 31; WI four down

Guwahati, Oct 21: India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday (October 21) won the toss and elected to bowl against West Indies in the first one-day international. Team India have opted to chase considering the dew factor that will come into effect in the evening.

Young Rishabh Pant has been rewarded for his consistently good show and the left-handed batsman has been handed over the ODI debut cap. West Indies have also handed over the debut caps to two players.

A formidable India will hope to get more answers for their unresolved middle-order puzzle, ticking off the home team's countdown to the 2019 World Cup.

The World Cup in England is less than eight months away and India have 18-odd games left to decide their middle order, mainly the number four position where many have been tried but with little success.

The series is also marking captain Virat Kohli's return to white-ball cricket as he had taken a much-needed break during the team's triumphant campaign in Asia Cup.

Here are the live updates from the game: