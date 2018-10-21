India Vs West Indies, 1st ODI, Live Updates: Shami removes Shai Hope for 31; WI four down

Guwahati, Oct 21: India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday (October 21) won the toss and elected to bowl against West Indies in the first one-day international. Team India have opted to chase considering the dew factor that will come into effect in the evening.
Young Rishabh Pant has been rewarded for his consistently good show and the left-handed batsman has been handed over the ODI debut cap. West Indies have also handed over the debut caps to two players.
A formidable India will hope to get more answers for their unresolved middle-order puzzle, ticking off the home team's countdown to the 2019 World Cup.
The World Cup in England is less than eight months away and India have 18-odd games left to decide their middle order, mainly the number four position where many have been tried but with little success.
The series is also marking captain Virat Kohli's return to white-ball cricket as he had taken a much-needed break during the team's triumphant campaign in Asia Cup.
Here are the live updates from the game:
India have been bowling well in the middle overs.
Since the start of the 2017 Champions Trophy, India have picked a wicket once in every 6.2 overs in the middle overs. Of the teams featuring in the 2019 world cup, only Afghanistan have a better strike rate. Today, they've picked 3 wkts in 14 overs in this phase so far. #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/E1B2eEJHUZ— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) October 21, 2018
1,4,1,6,4,1 = 17 runs came from that over bowled by Shami. Hetmyer is on 🔥🔥🔥as he's dealing only in boundaries and sixes. He moves on to 42 off 33 balls. WI - 143/4 after 24 overs.
500 ODI runs for Hetmyer in his 13th innings - Joint fastest for a WI batsman alongside Clive Lloyd, Phil Simmons & Shai Hope.
Wicket! Mohammed Shami is brought into the attack and gets a wicket immediately. Shai Hope (32) was looking in good touch but mistimed the short-pitched one from Shami and MS Dhoni takes a simple catch behind the stumps. WI - 114/4.
SIX! Shimron Hetmyer hits @imjadeja over midwicket for a maximum. Reads the ball well and dispatches it over the fence. He's looking to make a statement in the shorter format after failing in the Tests. 10 came from last over. WI - 112/3 in 21
100 comes up for the tourists with a boundary off Chahal. Hetmyer makes good use of the crease and hits the ball over midwicket region. WI- 102/3 after 20 overs.
Not the memorable 200th ODI for Samuels. He's not the first one to get dismissed for duck.
Dismissed for a duck in the 200th ODI:— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 21, 2018
R Mahanama
B Lara
C Cairns
A Gilchrist
Abdul Razzaq
Harbhajan
Shoaib Malik
M SAMUELS#INDvWI
After 18 overs, Windies have reached 93/3. Hope and Hetmyer are looking to stitch a partnership from here on. Ravindra Jadeja has been brought into the attack by skipper.
Wicket! Marlon Samuels - the man playing his 200th ODI - has been trapped in front for a duck by Yuzvendra Chahal. The veteran way too long to discuss whether to review it or not, umpire tells him time's up. WI - 86/3 after 15.3 overs.
Wicket! Keiran Powell (51) mistimes Khaleel as he tried to muscle the ball over long-on boundary but the ball had hit the bottom edge of his bat and didn't get the elevation. Dhawan takes a simple catch. WI - 84/2 in 14.5 overs.
Fifty! Half-century for opener Kieran Powell off 36 deliveries. This is his 9th ODI fifty and third against India. The Windies are 82/1 after 14 overs.
Will India miss Kuldeep???
Let’s see how India does with the ball with their X factor missing, namely Kuldeep Yadav.#INDvWIN— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 21, 2018
The tourists are 77/1 after 12 overs. The first power-play has been a decent one for the Windies. 50-run partnership between Powell and Hope.
10 runs leaked by Khaleel from his first over and WI reach 51/1 in 9 overs. This has been a decent start from the visitors. The partnership between Powell and Hope is worth 32.
Four! Khaleel Ahmed has been brought into the attack and Keiran Powell gets a boundary on the second ball bowled by the young pacer.
4,0,0,0,0,6! Keiron Powell dealt in a boundary, a six and dots that was bowled by Mohammed Shami. WI reached 36/1 after 7 overs. Shami has picked up a wicket but he has been expensive too.
Wicket! Hemraj gets the bottom-edge and the ball crashed into the stumps. The debutant departs for 9 and Mohammed Shami draws the first blood for India. WI - 19/1 after 4.3 overs.
4,4,4! Hemraj hits Shami for back-to-back boundaries off Shami and later Powell got a four on the very first ball of Umesh's over. The bowler gave a single and bowled three dots. WI- 18/0 in 4 overs.
Umesh Yadav bowls the second over and the in-form pacer concedes just 1 from it. WI- 5/0 after 2.
Four on the very first ball! Kieran Powell and Chandrapaul Hemraj open innings for Windies. Shami starts with the new ball for India and gets hit on the very first ball of the innings by Powell. WI - 4/0 after 1st over.
Why was Kuldeep Yadav dropped, despite being India's best bowler in 2018?
Kuldeep Yadav is India’s best ODI bowler this year with 36 wickets at 17.25. He was also their best bowler in the last match (Asia Cup Final) with three crucial wickets.— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 21, 2018
Can someone tell us how can he be dropped? #INDvWI
Rishabh Pant gets the ODI debut cap from former India captain MS Dhoni. In all likelyhood Pant is going to carry forward the legacy of Dhoni as a wicketkeeper-batsman once the veteran retires.
Proud moment for @RishabPant777 as he receives his ODI cap from @msdhoni 👏👏🙌#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/NPb26PJY0B— BCCI (@BCCI) October 21, 2018
Jason Holder: I won't mind batting first on this pitch. We have two debutants in the team today. We are a young side and this is an opportunity for the youngsters to make their mark. Hemraj will open the batting and Oshane Thomas comes in fast bowling department. Oshane Thomas and Chandrapaul Hemraj will make their debuts for Windies.
Virat Kohli: Surface looks good. There is a bit of grass, I won't say it is green grass but it is present to bind the surface. I don't see this pitch changing and there will be dew in the second half, so we will bowl first. Our batting order is pretty much settled as Rayudu has taken number four spot. We don't need to ponder much. We just need to give more games to the whole group before the World Cup. Rishabh Pant makes his debut. We have three seamers along with Chahal, the wrist spinner and Jadeja to give us balance. The rest of our batting remains the same.
India captain has won the toss and opted to bowl against Windies. Rishabh Pant has been handed over the ODI debut cap.
#TeamIndia win the toss and elect to bowl first against the Windies in the 1st ODI at Guwahati.@Paytm #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/9V6fzPMSLB— BCCI (@BCCI) October 21, 2018
