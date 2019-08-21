India vs West Indies: 1st Test: India probable XI for the Antigua Test

1. Mayank Agarwal

Agarwal had a fine Test debut in Australia and he would like to consolidate that position with a good outing against the West Indies. The West Indies pace unit is quite capable and the Karnataka man will be at his best.

2. KL Rahul

Rahul's recent form is nothing to write home about despite a reasonable outing in the ICC World Cup 2019 where he managed a hundred and a couple of fifties. But the T20Is and ODIs against the West Indies showed his propensity to throw the wicket away when set. He will be looking to change the course and come up with a consistent outing.

3. Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara did not have a great time in County cricket and he has not played top level cricket since the tour of Australia. But Pujara showed his readiness with a fine innings against West Indies A in the tour match. He will be eager to build on that.

4. Virat Kohli

Kohli reunited with three-figures with back-to-back hundreds in the ODIs. Kohli will be eager to extend his domination to the Test series as well and play a big role in India's series win.

5. Ajinkya Rahane

This could be a toss up between Rahane, Hanuma Vihari and Rohit Sharma for the No 5 slot. Vihari could give that extra bowler option too besides being a solid bat. Rohit has been in good form in the white ball cricket. But Rahane has experience and his outings in England and Austrlia were fine enough though did not get a big one. Rahane might just inch ahead of Vihari at least in the first Test.

6. Rishabh Pant

India have the option of fielding the experienced Wriddhiman Saha as keeper. And Pant has not been in great touch in the limited over series too, barring a fifty in the third T20I. But he has been annointed as India's No 1 stumper across the formats and he should be getting the preference.

7. R Ashwin

The off-spinner might face extreme competition from wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav. But Ashwin's experience in Test cricket and better abilities with the bat should help him to stand a bit away from the rest of the chasing pack.

8. Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja has been in good form of late and in the Test he played against England at the Oval and the West Indies at home, the Saurashtra man was impressive. He adds immense value as a left-arm spinner, handy lower-order batsman and a brilliant fielder.

9. Mohammed Shami

Shami was in roaring form in the ICC World Cup 2019, taking 14 wickets from four matches. And he has been in flow in red ball cricket too over the year or so. Shami will be eager to build on and be among the frontline pacers of India.

10. Ishant Sharma

Ishant has developed into an efficient back-up to Jasprit Bumrah and Shami. The most experienced Indian pacer might not be the leader of the pack, but operating away from the limelight has not affected him, and rather seemed to have helped his cause.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

India's No 1 strike bowler acorss the format is back and he will be wanting to make a mark immediately too. If his performance in the World Cup is any indication, then the Windies batsmen might do well to brace up for a torrid time.