Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India Vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score: KL Rahul falls for 44, visitors four down

By
India Vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score: KL Rahul falls for 44, visitors four down

Antigua, Aug 22: West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and invited Virat Kohli and his band to bat first in the first Test match here at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Thursday (August 22). With this match the two teams are starting their campaign in the ICC World Test Championships. 120 points are up for grabs in the two-match series.

The toss of the match was delayed due to rain and the moisture in the pitch prompted the host skipper to bowl first and make use of the conditions favouring pace bowling.

1
46250

After winning the toss, Holder said, "We will field first. Some moisture in the wicket and we want to take advantage. We have had some solid preparations and are looking forward to this. Every series is a new series, need to do our best. We have a new guy, Shamarh Brooks, who makes his Test debut for us."

Brooks - a middle-order batsman - received his debut cap from legendary Sir Vivian Richards.

India captain Kohli said his team was looking to bat first anyway and the visitors are playing with seven batsmen and four bowlers.

"We were batting first anyway, look to put runs on the board and then attack with the ball. We know what to do in the middle, need to play consistent good cricket, no room for complacency. Mayank and KL will open in this series. Saha, Rohit, Ashwin, Kuldeep and Umesh are not playing today," said Kohli.

Playing XIs:

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope(w), Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach.

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

More INDIA VS WEST INDIES News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 19:37 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 22, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue