India Vs West Indies, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score: KL Rahul falls for 44, visitors four down

The toss of the match was delayed due to rain and the moisture in the pitch prompted the host skipper to bowl first and make use of the conditions favouring pace bowling.

After winning the toss, Holder said, "We will field first. Some moisture in the wicket and we want to take advantage. We have had some solid preparations and are looking forward to this. Every series is a new series, need to do our best. We have a new guy, Shamarh Brooks, who makes his Test debut for us."

Brooks - a middle-order batsman - received his debut cap from legendary Sir Vivian Richards.

India captain Kohli said his team was looking to bat first anyway and the visitors are playing with seven batsmen and four bowlers.

"We were batting first anyway, look to put runs on the board and then attack with the ball. We know what to do in the middle, need to play consistent good cricket, no room for complacency. Mayank and KL will open in this series. Saha, Rohit, Ashwin, Kuldeep and Umesh are not playing today," said Kohli.

Playing XIs:

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope(w), Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach.

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.