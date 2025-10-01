Cricket India vs West Indies 1st Test Preview: Shubman Gill's New-Look India Aim to Re-assert Home Dominance Post-Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin By Avinash Sharma Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 20:11 [IST]

Ahmedabad, Oct 1: The stage is set at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the first Test of India's new home season, as Shubman Gill leads India for the first time in home whites - carrying the name of new sponsors Apollo Tyres.

The contest against the West Indies carries added weight: it's India's first Test since the 0-3 loss to New Zealand at home, their first without stalwarts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R Ashwin, and the beginning of a fresh cycle in the ICC World Test Championship (2025-27) at home. The WCT Cycle for coach Gautam Gambhir's boys started with the tightly-contested 5-Test series in England, which ended with a 2-2 stalemate.

While India still enter as heavy favourites, questions abound. An unusually green surface in Ahmedabad could amplify the importance of the toss and magnify the role of seamers. West Indies, meanwhile, come into this clash bruised and battered, following a 0-3 thrashing against Australia and ongoing turbulence in their Test cricket setup. Injuries to Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph further weaken them, though young quick Jayden Seales offers hope with his incisive pace.

Big Picture

India's aura of home invincibility was dented by New Zealand's stunning 3-0 sweep last year. Now, Gill's young side - with Ravindra Jadeja (85), KL Rahul (51), Jasprit Bumrah (48) and Mohd Siraj (41) being the most experienced, and captain Gill himself donning the Test whites on 37 occasions - must prove that result was an aberration.

For West Indies, the match represents a chance to fight back from existential lows, including their lowest-ever Test total of 27 in Kingston. Skipper Roston Chase has embraced the underdog tag: "When you have nothing to lose, you can just play freely."

Form Guide

India: W D L W L

West Indies: L L L W L

In the Spotlight

India: Without Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja becomes the heartbeat of the side - as vice-captain, lead all-rounder, and match-winner with both bat and ball. Devdutt Paddikkal - the left-handed batter from Karnataka - is likely fill in for Karun Nair - who has been snubbed following dismal show in England - as the new number five.

West Indies: Jayden Seales' average of 22.32 with 88 wickets highlights his ability to trouble top orders. His battle with Gill, Rahul, Sudharsan and Jaiswal could define West Indies' chances.

Team News

India may field a third seamer on the green red-soil pitch, with either Prasidh Krishna or all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy joining Bumrah and Siraj, for it will aide pacers. Among spinners, Jadeja and Washington Sundar - who had impressive show in England - seem to have locked their spots, while Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel might sit out for opening game.

West Indies await the arrival of Jediah Blades. Their pace attack will likely feature Seales, Anderson Phillip, and/or debutant Johann Layne. With Khary Pierre in contention at 34, they may play two left-arm spinners alongside Jomel Warrican.

India vs West Indies Head-to-Head

Overall Tests played: 100

West Indies wins: 30

India wins: 23

Draws: 47

In India: West Indies 14 wins, India 15 wins, 18 draws

Recent history: India have won 7 of the last 8 Tests and 9 consecutive series against West Indies. Their last series loss to West Indies came in 2002, their last home defeat in 1983.

Key Historical Moments

1971: India's maiden series win in the Caribbean.

2006 Jamaica Test: Kumble's six-for sealed India's first Caribbean series win in 35 years.

2016 Antigua Test: Kohli's double ton and Ashwin's all-round heroics.

2018 Rajkot Test: India's innings-and-272-run win, their 100th home Test win.

2023 Series: India won the opener by an innings and 141 runs, the second was drawn.

What's at Stake?

This two-Test series is part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship. India (No. 4) are looking to climb back to the top of the standings, while West Indies (No. 8) are desperate for points after a miserable cycle start. For Gill's India, the Test is about renewal and reasserting authority at home. For Chase's West Indies, it is about survival, pride, and inspiration.