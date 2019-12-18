India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma lights up Vizag, records tumble as Hitman scores 159

|
28th ODI century for Rohit
Rohit Sharma equalled former Sri Lanka cricketer's captain Sanath Jayasuriya's record of 28 ODI centuries. He's now fourth in the list of most centuries in ODIs.
In 24 innings he has batted in 2019, Rohit has accumulated 1427 runs at an average of 57.08.
Most ODI 100s:
49 - Tendulkar
43 - Kohli
30 - Ponting
28* - Rohit
28 - Jayasuriya
First player to 1300 runs in 2019
Rohit became the first batsman in the calendar year 2019 by going past 1300 runs in ODIs. He's ahead of Virat Kohli and Shai Hope in the list.
Rohit also completed 11000 List-A runs.
A 150-plus total every year since 2013
Rohit Sharma also recorded at least one 150+ score in a year since 2013.
2013 - 209
2014 - 264
2015 - 150
2016 - 171*
2017 - 208*
2018 - 162
2019 - 159
Most 100s in a Calendar Year as Opener
Rohit now has the most centuries in a Calendar Year as an opener:
10* - Rohit Sharma, 2019
9 - Sachin Tendulkar, 1998
9 - Graeme Smith, 2005
9 - David Warner, 2016
Most runs in a Calendar Year by Indian Opener
2357* ROHIT SHARMA, 2019
2355 Virender Sehwag, 2008
1887 Shikhar Dhawan, 2018
1868 Virender Sehwag, 2010
1840 Sachin Tendulkar, 1998
Most 150+ Score in ODIs
Rohit now has the record of most 150-plus runs in the ODIs.
8 - Rohit Sharma*
6 - David Warner
5 - Sachin Tendulkar
5 - Chris Gayle
4 - Virat Kohli
4 - Jayasuriya
4 - Hashim Amla
All centuries against different oppositions in 2019
Seven ODI centuries against seven different nations in 2019 for Rohit Sharma:
133 vs Australia
122 vs South Africa
140 vs Pakistan
102 vs England
104 vs Bangladesh
103 vs Sri Lanka
100* vs West Indies
Most sixes in 2019
Most sixes in a calendar year in international cricket:
77 Rohit Sharma (2019) *
74 Rohit Sharma (2018)
65 Rohit Sharma (2017)
63 AB de Villiers (2015)
60 Eoin Morgan (2019)