India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma lights up Vizag, records tumble as Hitman scores 159

By
Visakhapatnam, Dec 18: India opener Rohit Sharma announced his return to form in the one-day format as he played an imperious knock of 159 against West Indies in the second ODI here at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday (December 18).

The 32-year-old Mumbaikar, who has been in sensational form across formats in the calendar year 2019, slammed his 28th ODI century.

The stylish right-handed batsman from Mumbai started cautiously and took his time to settle down. Rohit reached his half-century off 67 deliveries but switched gears to get next 50 runs off as many balls. By the time he was dismissed, the Hitman scored 159 off 138 deliveries and touched several milestones.

Rohit also forged a partnership of 227 runs for the first wicket in this game. Rahul was the first wicket to perish as he was dismissed for 102.

Here are the records created by Rohit in Vizag:

28th ODI century for Rohit

Rohit Sharma equalled former Sri Lanka cricketer's captain Sanath Jayasuriya's record of 28 ODI centuries. He's now fourth in the list of most centuries in ODIs.

In 24 innings he has batted in 2019, Rohit has accumulated 1427 runs at an average of 57.08.

Most ODI 100s:

49 - Tendulkar

43 - Kohli

30 - Ponting

28* - Rohit

28 - Jayasuriya

First player to 1300 runs in 2019

Rohit became the first batsman in the calendar year 2019 by going past 1300 runs in ODIs. He's ahead of Virat Kohli and Shai Hope in the list.

Rohit also completed 11000 List-A runs.

A 150-plus total every year since 2013

Rohit Sharma also recorded at least one 150+ score in a year since 2013.

2013 - 209

2014 - 264

2015 - 150

2016 - 171*

2017 - 208*

2018 - 162

2019 - 159

Most 100s in a Calendar Year as Opener

Rohit now has the most centuries in a Calendar Year as an opener:

10* - Rohit Sharma, 2019

9 - Sachin Tendulkar, 1998

9 - Graeme Smith, 2005

9 - David Warner, 2016

Most runs in a Calendar Year by Indian Opener

2357* ROHIT SHARMA, 2019

2355 Virender Sehwag, 2008

1887 Shikhar Dhawan, 2018

1868 Virender Sehwag, 2010

1840 Sachin Tendulkar, 1998

Most 150+ Score in ODIs

Rohit now has the record of most 150-plus runs in the ODIs.

8 - Rohit Sharma*

6 - David Warner

5 - Sachin Tendulkar

5 - Chris Gayle

4 - Virat Kohli

4 - Jayasuriya

4 - Hashim Amla

All centuries against different oppositions in 2019

Seven ODI centuries against seven different nations in 2019 for Rohit Sharma:

133 vs Australia

122 vs South Africa

140 vs Pakistan

102 vs England

104 vs Bangladesh

103 vs Sri Lanka

100* vs West Indies

Most sixes in 2019

Most sixes in a calendar year in international cricket:

77 Rohit Sharma (2019) *

74 Rohit Sharma (2018)

65 Rohit Sharma (2017)

63 AB de Villiers (2015)

60 Eoin Morgan (2019)

