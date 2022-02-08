India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas turns Covid-19 negative, cleared for training

Sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that Dhawan and Iyer have been cleared to train.

"Yes, Shikhar and Shreyas have tested negative for COVID-19 and they have been cleared to train. Ruturaj Gaikwad is still in isolation," the source said.

Team India will have a training session on Tuesday evening (February 8) and both Dhawan and Iyer are set to be a part of that session.

Earlier, before the first ODI against West Indies, Shreyas Iyer, Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Navdeep Saini tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, all these players missed the first ODI against West Indies.

The Rohit-led squad defeated Windies by six wickets in the first ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

India and West Indies will now lock horns in the second ODI on Wednesday (February 9) at the Narendra Modi Stadium.