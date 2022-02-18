India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Highlights: Kohli, Pant, bowlers help Rohit Sharma win another T20I series

Chasing a big target of 187, West Indies had seven wickets in the hut as they could only reach 178 for three in the stipulated 20 overs. With this win, Team India went 2-nil up in the three-match series and bagged another bilateral tournament.

Defending 24 runs in the last 6 deliveries, Harshal Patel was hit for a couple of sixes by set Rovman Powell but prevented the big-hitter from doing a Carlos Brathwaite at Eden Gardens. Powell remained unbeaten on 68 off 36 deliveries and the right-handed batter smashed five massive sixes.

Powell and Nicholas Pooran displayed their big-hitting skills but their valiant effort went in vain as they couldn't help their team cross the line. Pooran slammed a second consecutive fifty in the series and made India pay for that dropped catch by Ravi Bishnoi.

Pooran scored 62 off 41 deliveries and kept his team in the hunt but it was his wicket in the penultimate over from Bhuvneshwar that made the difference as the chasing side just picked up four runs.

Powell - who also got a breather in his 40s - took just 28 deliveries to hammer his 3rd T20I fifty and tormented the Indian bowlers with his muscle power.

Pooran and Powell forged a century stand for the third wicket as the tourists made most of the dew factor at Eden Gardens pitch but credit goes to captain Rohit Sharma for the way he rotated his bowlers under pressure and restricted Windies to 176/3 in the stipulated 20 overs.

This is the 100th T20I win for India and the team would be happy with the way they achieved it.

Put in to bat first by Pollard, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant hit sublime half-centuries to help Team India India post a respectable total on the board. It was the solid 76-run stand between Pant and fellow southpaw Venkatesh Iyer for the fifth wicket which helped the Indians post 186 for the loss of five wickets.

Kohli notched up his 30th fifty in the T20Is, his first since the 57 against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last year. Pant too played a brilliant knock and hit a half-century.

The former captain's sheer elegance was on full display as he cut, pulled and also took the aerial route en route to his 41-ball 52 that had seven fours and one six.

Luck also favoured Kohli on the day as the former skipper brought up his 30th T20I fifty with a slog over long-on after Jason Holder failed to get hold of the catch as the ball went over the boundary.

Roston Chase was once again the pick of the bowlers for the visitors as he picked up three big wickets from his quota of four overs and conceded just 25 runs.