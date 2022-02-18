India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Kieron Pollard invites Rohit to bat first; Ishan Kishan perishes early

West Indies brought back all-rounder Jason Holder in place of Fabian Allen in the must-win game for them while India named an unchanged eleven. India lead the three-match series 1-0 and a win here will give them an unassailable 2-nil lead.

After winning the toss, Windies captain Pollard said, "Looks a good track. The last game dew was the factor. We will try to bowl first and limit them to a low total. Continue to execute our skills. We can't do much in a one day break. One change. Jason is fit. Fabian misses out."

Pollard is playing his 100th T20I and became the first West Indies player to do so. He's the ninth overall.

"We need to get back to our basics. It is a lightning outfield. Understand the game situation. Bat freely and see what we need to do after Powerplay. As a team, we want to improve in all departments. Whether we finish the game clinically or not, we need to keep improving. We have got the same team," said India captain Rohit Sharma.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell.