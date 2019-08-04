India vs West Indies: 2nd T20I: Highlights: Rohit, Krunal shine as India win by 22 runs via DLS; clinch series 2-0

Florida, Aug 4: Rohit Sharma's brilliant fifty while Krunal Pandya's all-round skills helped India beat West Indies in the second T20I by 22 runs via DLS at the Central Broward Stadium in Florida on Sunday (August 4). Rain and thunderstorm at Lauderhill stopped the play in the 16th over of the second innings which couldn't be resumed due to inclement weather and the officials called the match off.

With this win, the Virat Kohli-led side has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The third match will be played in Guyana on August 6 (Tuesday).

Batting first, India posted 167/5 in the stipulated 20 overs with Rohit Sharma scoring a brilliant 67 off 51 balls and along with his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan he gave his team a solid start after skipper Virat Kohli opted to bat first. Dhawan also looked in good touch but he was dismissed for 23.

🌴v 🇮🇳#WIvIND The 2nd T20I has been called off.🌩 India win by 22 runs on DLS Method. #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/mTYAQ8X4Ja — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 4, 2019

Later, Rohit stitched a 48-run partnership with his captain Kohli before getting dismissed while attempting an ambitious shot. However, Rohit surpassed Chris Gayle to own the record of hitting most sixes in the T20Is. With 107 maximums, Rohit now tops the chart.

Kohli was looking in fine touch as he played some exquisite shots but he couldn't score much as he was cleaned bowled by Sheldon Cottrell for 28. Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey disappointed with their batting in the middle-order but Ravindra Jadeja and Krunal Pandya hammered 20 runs in the final over to shift the momentum in India's favour at the end of the innings.

In response, West Indies were once again off to a disastrous start as openers Evin Lewis and Sunil Narine were dismissed cheaply by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Washington Sundar in the powerplay. However, Nicolas Pooran (19) and Rovman Powell (54) revived the Windies innings. Powell in particular was in sublime touch as he played brilliant shots on a track that wasn't easy to bat on. Just when it seemed the duo would up the ante and bring the asking rate down, Krunal Pandya struck in quick succession and sent both the set batsmen back in a single over.

By the time rain and thunderstorm stopped play at Lauderhill, West Indies were 98/4 in 15.3 overs when the par DLS score for them was 120. As the match couldn't resume from there on, India were pronounced the winners by 22 runs.

Here's how the 2nd T20I panned out: