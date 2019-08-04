India vs West Indies: 2nd T20I: Highlights: Rohit, Krunal shine as India win by 22 runs via DLS; clinch series 2-0

Florida, Aug 4: Rohit Sharma's brilliant fifty while Krunal Pandya's all-round skills helped India beat West Indies in the second T20I by 22 runs via DLS at the Central Broward Stadium in Florida on Sunday (August 4). Rain and thunderstorm at Lauderhill stopped the play in the 16th over of the second innings which couldn't be resumed due to inclement weather and the officials called the match off.
With this win, the Virat Kohli-led side has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The third match will be played in Guyana on August 6 (Tuesday).
Batting first, India posted 167/5 in the stipulated 20 overs with Rohit Sharma scoring a brilliant 67 off 51 balls and along with his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan he gave his team a solid start after skipper Virat Kohli opted to bat first. Dhawan also looked in good touch but he was dismissed for 23.
🌴v 🇮🇳#WIvIND The 2nd T20I has been called off.🌩 India win by 22 runs on DLS Method. #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/mTYAQ8X4Ja— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 4, 2019
Later, Rohit stitched a 48-run partnership with his captain Kohli before getting dismissed while attempting an ambitious shot. However, Rohit surpassed Chris Gayle to own the record of hitting most sixes in the T20Is. With 107 maximums, Rohit now tops the chart.
Kohli was looking in fine touch as he played some exquisite shots but he couldn't score much as he was cleaned bowled by Sheldon Cottrell for 28. Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey disappointed with their batting in the middle-order but Ravindra Jadeja and Krunal Pandya hammered 20 runs in the final over to shift the momentum in India's favour at the end of the innings.
In response, West Indies were once again off to a disastrous start as openers Evin Lewis and Sunil Narine were dismissed cheaply by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Washington Sundar in the powerplay. However, Nicolas Pooran (19) and Rovman Powell (54) revived the Windies innings. Powell in particular was in sublime touch as he played brilliant shots on a track that wasn't easy to bat on. Just when it seemed the duo would up the ante and bring the asking rate down, Krunal Pandya struck in quick succession and sent both the set batsmen back in a single over.
By the time rain and thunderstorm stopped play at Lauderhill, West Indies were 98/4 in 15.3 overs when the par DLS score for them was 120. As the match couldn't resume from there on, India were pronounced the winners by 22 runs.
Here's how the 2nd T20I panned out:
Kohli, India captain: Had a really clinical game again today. As we spoke in the morning, the pitch was going to be good to bat on early on. The new ball was coming on nicely. The way we were going, could have got to 180, but pitch slowed down considerably in the later half. Winning is always going to be a priority. But sealing the series gives the chance to bring few guys in. Idea is always going to be to win first. But winning the first two games gives the cushion. Starting with the new ball, the way Sundar has bowled against guys who come hard at the ball, he's done a tremendous job. The composure he's shown has been outstanding. He's become fitter, leaner and is very handy with the bat as well. T20 is always going to be an exciting game for people to watch. Haven't played in Guyana before, great opportunity to experience how it's going to be like.
Krunal Pandya, Man of the Match: It has been good two games for us. Different experience playing in the USA. I've been playing this role in IPL as well, and in domestic cricket as well. When you bat at No.6-7, sometimes you click, sometimes you don't. Happy the way I bowled as well. The confidence carried over with the bat helps. It's our second game so I knew the pace to bowl at. It was two-paced, some were sticking and some were skidding. Didn't bowl in the arc, kept it outside off.
Carlos Brathwaite, WI captain: Really don't think it went wrong. Didn't have the start with the ball we wanted but we pulled it back. Had a solid base with the bat, backed ourselves to get 70 off 26 even though it's a difficult task. Well played by Rovman. Communication with senior guys, the target we had, wanted Pollard to come in later. Our lineup is flexible enough. Batting wise, it's a lot closer to where we want to be. Consistency is what we're looking for. If we can continue restricting teams to 160. Strike rotation continuously needs to improve.
Match Called off. India declared winners by 22 runs via DLS. With this, India have claimed the series 2-0.
2 out of 2. 🔥— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 4, 2019
T20 series win ✔️🙌
Well done boys!! pic.twitter.com/yvw04vlKRl
It's still raining at Lauderhill.
Rain and thunderstorm stops play at Lauderhill. West Indies - 98/4 and the par DLS score for them is 120. They are 22 runs behind the DLS.
Thunderstorm stops play at Florida. West Indies - 95/4 and the par DLS score for them is 125.
6 runs came from Ravindra Jadeja's first over. Pollard and Hetmyer both got a breather in that over, though both were tough chances. WI - 95/4 in 15 overs.
Wicket! Rovman Powell (54) is trapped in front by Krunal Pandya. The batsman goes upstairs to review but in vain. WI - 85/4.
Wicket! Nicolas Pooran (19) is caught in the deep by Manish Pandey. Brilliant presence of mind from Pandey to take that inside-out catch. Krunal Pandya breaks the partnership. WI- 84/3 in 13.2 overs.
50! Rovman Powell brings up his half-century off 30 deliveries. He's hit 5 boundaries and 3 sixes so far in this innings.
SIX!!! Powell goes on the back foot and hammers Krunal over mid-wicket for a maximum. Brilliant shot. He was struggling to get a boundary so decided to go for the biggie. WI - 75/2 after 12 overs.
Tidy over from Khaleel as he conceded just 4 from it. WI - 66/2 after 11 overs. 102 runs needed from 54 balls.
5 runs conceded by Krunal Pandya from his first over. WI - 62/2 after 10 overs. Powell (40* off 20) and Pooran (15* off 20) are present in the middle.
West Indies are 57/2 after 9 overs. 49-run partnership between Powell and Pooran.
SIX!! Rovman Powell sweeps Washington Sundar for a maximum and brings up 50 for his team.
10 runs came from the second over bowled by Saini. WI - 46/2 after 8 overs.
Four, Four! Powell gets two boundaries off Saini. Both were lucky boundaries for the batsman. He moves on to 27 off 12 deliveries.
Four! Powell ends Khaleel's over with a boundary. 11 came from that over. Hosts are looking to up the ante in the run chase now. WI - 36/2 after 7 overs. They need 132 more runs from 78 deliveries.
SIX!! Powell hits Khaleel over mid-off for a maximum. Brilliant shot from the right-handed batsman.
9 runs came from Navdeep Saini's first over. West Indies reach 25/2 after 6 overs.
Navdeep Saini has been brought into the attack in the sixth over. West Indies are 16/2 after 5 overs.
Wicket! Sunil Narine (4) looked to go for a big hit but missed the ball completely and the ball dismantles the stumps. Washington Sundar gets a wicket. WI - 8/2 after 3 overs.
Wicket! Bhuvneshwar Kumar takes a return catch to dismiss Evin Lewis for a duck. Brilliant catch from Bhuvneshwar as he made a full stretch dive to catch the ball. WI - 2/1 after 1.2 overs.
Wd,0,0,0,0,0,0! Tidy first over by Washington Sundar as he concedes just 1 from it. WI - 1/0 after 1 over.
2nd innings! Evin Lewis and Sunil Narine are out in the middle to open innings for WI. Washington Sundar to open bowling for India.
End of the innings! India post 167/5 in 20 overs. 20 runs came in the final over. Brilliant hitting in the 20th over by Krunal and Jadeja. Rohit Sharma top-scores 67.
Ravindra Jadeja joins the party as he hammers a six off Keemo Paul.
SIX, SIX!! Krunal Pandya hammers Keemo Paul for back-to-back maximums. Brilliant shots from the left-handed batsman. India - 159/5 in 19.2 overs
6 runs conceded by Cottrell from his final over of the spell. India - 147/5 after 19 overs.
Wicket! Manish Pandey (6) edges the short-pitched bouncer from Cottrell and Pooran takes a simple catch. India - 143/5 in 18.3 overs. The middle-order has once again disappointed.
Kohli in T20Is since 2017 Vs Left arm seamers: Inns - 14, Average - 16.0, Dismissals - 5.
Vs Right arm seamers : Inns - 22, Average - 48.0, Dismissals - 7
Out! Virat Kohli (28) has been clean bowled by Cottrell and West Indies have made a brilliant comeback in the game. India - 132/4 in 16.2 overs. Cottrell clearly has Kohli's number as he's dismissed the Indian captain twice in two days.
Wicket of Pant and just 4 singles conceded by Thomas from his final over. India - 130/3 in 16 overs. They still have a lot of batting left, will be interesting how Kohli approaches the remaining overs.
Wicket! Rishabh Pant (4) plays yet another rash shot and pays the price. He's caught in the deep by Pollard. Thomas gets another wicket. India - 126/3 in 15.1 overs.
9 runs came from Sunil Narine's over. India - 126/2 in 15 overs.
In T20I cricket: Most Runs - Rohit Sharma (Kohli @ No.2) Most 100s - Rohit Sharma Most Fifties - Virat Kohli (Rohit @ No.2) Most Sixes - Rohit Sharma Most Fours - Virat Kohli
Big Wicket! Rohit Sharma (67) top-edges Thomas and Hetmyer takes a simple catch to end his knock. 48-run stand between Rohit and Virat comes to an end. Not an ideal situation to lose a wicket as the pitch isn't that easy to bat on and the new batsman will have to spend some time into the middle to settle. India - 115/2 in 13.5 overs.
13 runs came from that over bowled by Brathwaite and India reach 111/1 after 13 overs. Rohit is looking dangerous, Virat is also in his elements.
Rohit is now toying with the Windies pacers as he chips Brathwaite over the cow corner for another maximum.
SIX!!! Virat Kohli too joins the party as he hammers Pierre for a maximum straight down the ground.
FIFTY!! Rohit Sharma brings up another sublime half-century. 17th of his T20I career. India - 87/1 after 11 overs.
Milestone Alert!! RO'HITMAN' Sharma (106) surpasses Chris Gayle (105) to smash most SIXES in T20Is.
Just five runs conceded by Khary Pierre from his first over. India - 77/1 after 10 overs.
Dhawan dismissed in identical fashion in two innings.
Twice in two innings Dhawan has been dismissed in the same fashion....Identical shots, different bowlers. #WIvIND— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 4, 2019
Out! Shikhar Dhawan (23) is clean bowled by Keemo Paul and West Indies have got the first breakthrough. Both Paul and Dhawan play for the same IPL franchise and the bowler has got the better off him. India - 67/1 after 7.5 overs.
After 7 overs, India are 61/0. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have stitched 10th fifty-plus stand between themselves in T20I. They are only behind Martin Guptill-Kane Williamson with 11 50-plus stands.
Windies fans are cheering up their team at Central Broward Stadium.
#WIvIND Maroon Fans are ready to Bring D Fire!🔥🔥🔥#WIRally #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/mO92oO2TSj— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 4, 2019
Carlos Brathwaite will be bowling the seventh over for West Indies. The fifty-partnership between Rohit and Shikhar has been brilliant so far.
50! Fifty partnership between Rohit and Shikhar for the first wicket. India - 52/0 after 6 overs.
SIX!!! Rohit Sharma flicks the slower one from Keemo Paul and gets his first maximum of the match. Hitman has equalled Gayle's 105 T20I sixes record.
Keemo Paul will bowl the final over of the powerplay.
Four! Shikhar Dhawan ends a tidy first over from Sunil Narine with a boundary. India - 39/0 after 5 overs.
4,2,4! Rohit Sharma is looking to up the ante. Cottrell has leaked 10 runs on the first three deliveries.
Four! Upper-cut from Shikhar Dhawan and he gets a boundary. India - 21/0 after 3 overs.
Four! Loose delivery from Thomas and Rohit flicks it towards midwicket for his second boundary of the match.
Wd,0,0,Wd,0,0,Wd,0,0! Rohit couldn't score any runs in that over bowled by Cottrell, but India got three runs in extras. India - 9/0 after 2 overs
BIG APPEAL! Pooran wants a review. Brathwaite goes for it. And Windies lose it. No deviation means no spike. Dhawan's safe
FOUR: A boundary to get the innings started. Rohit whips this off his hip to the fine leg boundary.
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan open as Oshane Thomas has been handed the new ball.
All set here. Will Windies be able to tie the T20 series here?
Mumbai Indians teammates go head to head today! But can Windies Cricket tie the series with the Indian Cricket Team ??? #WIvIND #Rally #MenInMaroon #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/1b07yuIgir— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 4, 2019
India Playing XI:
2nd T20I. India XI: R Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli, R Pant, M Pandey, K Pandya, R Jadeja, W Sundar, B Kumar, K Ahmed, N Saini https://t.co/ncZaVLd6DU #WIvInd— BCCI (@BCCI) August 4, 2019
Windies Playing XI:
The #MenInMaroon that will be out on the park today. Good luck boys! 👊🏾🤞🏾#WIvIND #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/JH9I3phg0B— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 4, 2019
Captain’s at the toss: Virat Kohli: Looks like a pretty okay wicket today. All that moisture from yesterday is gone and the pitch is going to get slower and slower. I think the first six overs the ball will come on nicely, so that's a good time to lay a platform. You have to think on your feet on a pitch like this. Carlos Brathwaite: It looks a better wicket. We still think there will be some moisture. It shouldn't change too much over 20 overs. We need to put in a similar performance in the field like yesterday and improve on our batting. The message has been to keep the positive intent, but just assess better and communicate better.
Meanwhile West Indies have named only one change. Khary Pierre comes in place of Campbell as they look to add to their spin stock. Sunil Narine will open the batting.
Toss: India captain Virat Kohli wins toss, elects to bat first. India play with unchanged XI.
Preparations in full swing at Florida.
🌴v 🇮🇳#WIvIND It's the 2nd T20I today. Let's get em boys!👊🏾 #WIRally #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/oEhVlbnaM2— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 4, 2019
