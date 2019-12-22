India Vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Virat's 85, Jadeja-Thakur late exploits give India series-clinching win - As it happened

Cuttack, December 22: Virat Kohli struck his 55th ODI fifty before a late cameo from Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja helped Team India pulled off a big run chase to beat West Indies by four wickets in the third and final ODI at Cuttack to win the series 2-1 on Sunday (December 22).
Earlier, Nicholas Pooran (89 from 64 balls) and Kieron Pollard (74 not out off 51) bludgeoned 118 runs off the last 10 overs to get the Windies up to an imposing 315-5 at the Barabati Stadium.
That was not sufficient for the tourists to secure a first bilateral ODI series win over India for 13 years, though, as the second-ranked side in the world reached their target in the penultimate over.
Rohit Sharma hit a run-a-ball 63, while KL Rahul (77) and Kohli (85) also made half-centuries before Ravindra Jadeja (39no) and Shardul Thakur (17no) finished off the job.
Keemo Paul was the pick of the bowlers with 3-59 and Shai Hope became the second-fastest to 3000 ODI runs, but that was scant consolation for Pollard's men.
Here's how the 3rd ODI panned out:
Virat Kohli, Indian skipper and the recipient of the Player of the Match award: Having done it so many times you obviously have bit more calmness about it, all you need is a mini partnership and the opposition will start to crumble. Shardul and Jaddu finshing is very good to see, these guys finishing the game is a much bigger thing. I had a nervous look when I walked back, but when I watched Jaddu he looked very confident. It's been one of the best years in Indian cricket and apart from the World Cup, its been a beautiful year. We will keep chasing the World Cup, we have that vision in place. Having a bunch of fast bowlers is a brilliant thing to have in Indian cricket and them taking the attention away from the spinners is a huge statement. We have it in us to win series overseas and our pacers deserve it fully. We are in the process of trying to find how people react to pressure. It's just about identyfing those people and that's something we will keep striving for.
Rohit Sharma, Player of the Series: It was a decider and we wanted to win this game and especially here in Cuttack it's a good batting track. It was a little sad that I couldn't bat longer, but then Rahul and Kohli batted well and I quite enjoyed that Shardul pull shot, it was much needed at that point. Extremely grateful for the year I had, the World Cup win would have been nice. The team gelled together collectively well and every individual stepped up which is a good sign. There is no way I'm stopping here and there's an exciting year coming up and I'm looking forward to it. I understand my batting really well and knowing the game plan you want to execute is very, very important. The challenge will come once we start travelling, we want to win games and want to stay on top.
Kohli shines in Team India's win in the last game of two decades.
India's last win of last decade:— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) December 22, 2019
Target 316 - Kohli century
India's last win of this decade:
Target 316 - Kohli 85
Both successful run-chases!
Virat Kohli in international cricket!
#ViratKohli in international cricket— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 22, 2019
2016: 2595 runs
2017: 2818 runs
2018: 2735 runs
2019: 2455 runs
Kohli is the first player to aggregate 2000+ runs in four consecutive calendar years.#INDvWI
Virat Kohli gets man of the match. Rohit Sharma named Player of the Series.
Kieron Pollard, the losing captain: I don't think there is much to be disappointed actually. I'm very very proud of the guys and yes we faltered a bit with the ball and in the field, but India yet again pushed us hard and showed why there are the number one team in the world. Lots of exciting talent in our team and we all know what they are capable of. Hetmyer had a good couple of knocks, Pooran and his superb ball striking, Hope and his consistency and the salute guy Cottrell, I belive there is lot to look forward in the future. For me it's trying to contribute when its necessary and its been a good series for both teams.
Virat Kohli in 300+ ODI run chases: 31 innings 1743 runs Avg 62.25 SR 107.13 9 X 100s 6 X 50s HS 183 (vs Pak, Mirpur, 2012)
Most successful 300+ chases in ODIs: 17 India* | 11 England | 10 Australia/ Sri Lanka | 06 South Africa/ Pakistan.
CSK hails Jadeja-Shardul's match-winning cameo.
Final match of the series.— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 22, 2019
Final match of the year.
Final match of the decade.
And that's the finish we wanted.
Redemption comes in all colours.
But redemption, is redemption.#WhistlePodu #INDvWI @imShard @imjadeja 🦁💛
India WIN!! Beat WI by 4 wickets in Cuttack to seal series 2-1. Shardul Thakur 17* off 6 balls and Ravindra Jadeja 39* off 31 deliveries kept their calm to ensure India do not end up on the losing side.
Scores level in Cuttack.
Four! Jadeja gets a boundary off Paul. India need 3 from 10 deliveries
India reach 309/6 in 48 overs. 7 needed off 12 balls.
Four!! Shardul Thakur gets another boundary off Shardul Thakur
SIXXXX!! Shardul Thakur pulls Sheldon Cottrell and the ball sails into the stands for a maximum.
India reach 294/6, they need 22 off 18 balls.
Four! Shardul Thakur gets a boundary on the first delivery he faced.
BIG WICKET!! VIRAT KOHLI is played on for 85. Keemo Paul has done the trick for his team. India - 286/6 in 46.1 overs.
8 runs came from that Cottrell over, despite getting hit for a boundary on the second ball. India - 286/5 in 46 overs. 30 needed from 24 balls.
Four! Jadeja gets a boundary off Sheldon Cottrell towards cover region.
Four!! Ravindra Jadeja gets a boundary off Jason Holder. The bowler showed his experience in the death overs and kept things tight for the hosts as he conceded just 8 off it. 50-run partnership between Kohli and Jadeja. India - 278/5 in 45 overs.
India reach 270/5 in 44 overs. They need 36 off 36 deliveries. This game is going down the wire.
4,4! Back-to-back boundaries from Virat Kohli off Khary Pierre. He ends the over with a single and India reach 263/5 off 43 overs.
After 41 overs, India reach 248/5. The tourists are looking to keep the hosts under pressure.
After 40 overs, India are 237/5. They need 79 off 60 balls but this is the last recognized batting pair for the hosts.
WICKET!! Sheldon Cottrell gives India another big jolt as he clean bowls Kedar Jadhav for 9. Out comes the salute from Cottrell. India - 228/5 in 38.5 overs, they are in all sorts of trouble now.
After 38 overs, India reach 221/4 against West Indies. The tourists have bowled exceedingly well to pull this match back in their favour.
Virat Kohli slams his 55th ODI half-century. But there was no celebration from the Indian skipper.
WICKET!! Another jolt to India as Rishabh Pant (7) too falls cheaply and India lose their fourth wicket. Keemo Paul continues to pile pressure on India in the run chase. India - 201/4 in 35 overs.
200 comes up for India in the 35th over. They still have a long way to go.
WICKET! Shreyas Iyer (7) plays a rash shot and gets caught in the deep by Joseph. Keemo Paul gives India their third jolt. India - 188/3 in 32.3 overs.
Four, Four! Back-to-back boundaries from Kohli off Joseph. The first one raced towards long-on while the second one was played towards the deep mid-wicket by the Indian captain.
India reach 172/2 after 31 overs. They need 144 runs in 19 overs.
Wicket! KL Rahul (77) gets a top edge off Alzarri Joseph and Shai Hope takes a simple catch. India - 167/2 in 29.5 overs.
SIX!! KL Rahul plays a brilliant flick shot off Keemo Paul and the ball sails way back into the stands at mid-wicket boundary.
Four! Brilliant cover drive from Virat Kohli and the ball raced towards the fence.
Wicket! Jason Holder breaks the century stand as he gets rid of Rohit Sharma for 63. India lose their first wicket in the 22nd over. India - 122/1 in 21.2 overs.
West Indies get the wicket they wanted dearly. Won’t see Rohit Sharma in action again in 2019, but what a great year he’s had in every format! Well played 👏👏👏— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 22, 2019
After 20 overs, India reach 113/0. Rohit had almost thrown his wicket on the first ball of the 21st over as he attempted another pull shot but the ball landed in no man's land.
50! Rohit Sharma's great run of form continues as he notches up yet another FIFTY in ODIs.
KL Rahul notches up another fine half-century. With that also comes 100-run opening stand between Rohit and Rahul.
FIFTY!@klrahul11 brings up his 5th ODI half-century off 49 deliveries 👏🙌#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/n5dnYs2cWv— BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2019
7 runs came from that over bowled by Khary Pierre as India reach 91/0 after 15 overs.
Four! Classical stroke!! KL Rahul plays a brilliant cover-drive off Keemo Paul to get another boundary. He's making use of the field placements.
India reach 59/0 after 10 overs.
Four! Rohit Sharma plays a brilliant cut shot off Cottrell and gets a boundary towards the cover region.
50-run opening stand between Rohit and Rahul.
Four! Rohit Sharma flicks the ball bowled towards his leg stumps and gets another boundary off Holder.
0,0,0,1,0,0! Just single conceded by Cottrell from that over. The left-arm pacer bowled a beauty to generate an edge from Rohit's bat but he was lucky that the ball didn't travel into the wicketkeeper's gloves. India reach 26/0 after 5 overs.
Four! Rohit plays it towards offside as he cuts the ball and gets a boundary.
SIX!! Rohit Sharma pulls Jason Holder and gets a maximum. This is his first six of the innings.
Four! Rohit Sharma too gets off the mark with a boundary. He guides the ball towards the long-on region and the ball races towards the boundary in no time.
Four! Jason Holder bowls the second over for Windies, Rahul flicks him to get a boundary and open his and team's account.
2nd innings! Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul walk into the middle to begin their response. Sheldon Cottrell starts with the new ball for Windies.
End of the innings! West Indies post 315/5 in 50 overs. Pollard - 74* & Pooran - 89 shine for the Windies
SIX, SIX! Pollard attacks Shami for back-to-back maximums. It's raining sixes in Cuttack
West Indies close on 315/5, with Pollard unbeaten on 74 including seven 6️⃣s!— ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2019
The last five overs went for 77 runs 🤯 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/8lbASB7nLG
4, 4, 1, 1, 6, 0! 16 runs came from the penultimate over. WI - 299/5 in 49 overs
SIXXXXX!!! Pollard is making a mockery of Indian bowlers in the death overs as he dispatches the full toss from Saini into the stand.
4, Wd, 4, 2L, 6, W, 4! 21 runs and a wicket came from that over bowled by Shardul Thakur. WI - 283/5 in 48 overs. 300 in sight from here for the Windies.
Rishabh Pant isn't having a fine day as a wicketkeeper. A thick outside edge from Pooran sailed above Rishabh Pant but the wicketkeeper couldn't catch it as the ball brushed past his fingers while jumping to collect the ball.
With Christmas round the corner we all remember Saint Nicholas who inspired modern 🎅 Santa Claus. For @windiescricket Christmas came early with their own Nicholas! @nicholas_47 #INDvsWI— Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) December 22, 2019
10 runs came from that over bowled by Shami. WI - 262/4 in 47 overs.
SIX!!! Shami into the attack and Pollard pulls him for a maximum. It's raining sixes and boundaries in Cuttack.
14 runs came from that Saini over and WI reach 252/4 in 46 overs.
Four! The third boundary from Nicholas Pooran in that Saini over. The batsman is looking to unleash himself in the death overs.
100-run partnership between Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard. This is just the kind of partnership they were looking for.
Four, Four! Saini comes into the attack and Pooran hits the debutant for back-to-back boundaries.
Just 4 runs came from that Shardul Thakur over as West Indies reach 238/4 in 45 overs. The tourists must be eyeing for a late flourish to post a competitive total on the board.
Just 4 runs came from that Shardul Thakur over as West Indies reach 238/4 in 45 overs.
16 runs came from that over bowled by Kuldeep. Windies reach 226/4 in 43 overs. They are looking dangerous at the moment.
SIX & 50!! Nicolas Pooran brings up his second consecutive half-century. This has been a brilliant knock from the left-handed batsman. This fifty came off just 43 deliveries.
I’ve become a Nicholas Pooran fan. Crisp, clean strokes, great self confidence and style too! 👏👏— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 22, 2019
SIXXX!!! Pollard hammers Kuldeep straight down the ground for another maximum. The Windies' skipper is looking dangerous now.
200 comes up for West Indies in the 41st over with a boundary from Nicolas Pooran off Kuldeep Yadav. The partnership between Pooran and Pollard is worth 60. WI - 204/4 after 41 overs.
SIX!! Shardul Thakur has been introduced in the attack by Kohli and Pooran welcomes the pacer with a maximum.
13 runs came from that Kuldeep Yadav over as West Indies reach 178/4 in 37 overs. The partnership between Pooran and Pollard is worth 34 off 33 deliveries.
SIX, 0,0, SIX!! Pollard showcases his raw power as he hammers Kuldeep Yadav for a couple of biggies in this over.
After 35 overs, West Indies reach 161/4.
DRS lost! Kohli goes upstairs to review the LBW appeal against Pollard. The ball-tracking showed the ball was pitched outside off-stump.
WI reach 145/4 in 32 overs.
Wicket! Navdeep Saini at it again as he clean bowls Roston Chase (38) with a brilliant yorker. Second wicket for the debutant. WI - 144/4 in 31.3 overs.
WICKET!! Maiden ODI wicket for Navdeep Saini as he gets rid of dangerous-looking Shimron Hetmyer for 37. Hetmyer went for a slog but didn't get the distance it needed and Kuldeep took a well-judged catch at deep fine leg. WI - 132/3 in 29.2 overs.
14 runs came from that Shardul Thakur over and West Indies reach 129/2. The tourists have amassed 35 runs in the last three overs.
SIX!! Hetmyer slog-sweeps Shardul towards deep mid-wicket. KL Rahul takes a brilliant left-handed catch but he stepped outside the boundary. With that shot came 50-run stand between Roston Chase and Hetmyer.
SIX!! Shimron Hetmyer gets a maximum off Jadeja to bring 100-up for Windies.
0,0,0,1,0,1! Fine over from Kuldeep Yadav as he concedes just two runs from it. WI - 89/2 after 24 overs.
WICKET!! Mohammad Shami strikes in his comeback over as he clean bowls set Shai Hope for 42 with a beauty. The skipper introduced Shami for this very reason and the pacer delivered. WI - 70/2 in 19.2 overs.
Wicket! Ravindra Jadeja gets the breakthrough as Evin Lewis (21) hits a skier and Navdeep Saini takes a well-judged catch in the deep. WI - 57/1 after 15 overs.
Fifty-run partnership between Shai Hope and Evin Lewis. This has been a fine start by the tourists after Kohli invited them to bat first in Cuttack. WI - 51/0 after 13 overs.
Kuldeep Yadav has been brought into the attack by Kohli as Team India eyes a breakthrough.
Four!! Brilliant straight drive from Evin Lewis ends Shami's over with a boundary. WI - 44/0 after 10 overs.
0,0,0,1,0,0! Tidy over from Navdeep as he concedes just 1 from it. WI - 39/0 after 9 overs. But on the final delivery of the over, Jadeja put down a catch at point and gave Evin Lewis (14) a breather. It was a relatively easy catch from Jadeja's standards.
West Indies reach 38/0 after 8 overs. Shai Hope - 23* | Evin Lewis - 14*.
Four!! Another fine shot from Lewis in the cover region.
Debutant Navdeep Saini is brought into the attack and gets welcomed by Evin Lewis with a boundary.
After 6 overs, West Indies reach 22/0 against India.
Four, 0, Four! Shai Hope gets a couple of boundaries off Shami and ends his over on a confident note. Windies reach 16/0 as 12 runs came from the fourth over.
West Indies reach 4/0 after 3 overs.
Flat pitch. A high scoring ground. Dew expected to make an appearance by as early as 6pm. WI must score over 350 if they want to put pressure on India. TBH...even that might not be enough if Kohli gets going. A Kohli century coming tonight. #IndvWI— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 22, 2019
West Indies are 1/0 after first over. Mohammad Shami bowls the second over.
1st innings! Evin Lewis and Shai Hope open innings for West Indies. Shardul Thakur starts with the first new ball for India.
3rd ODI: India have won the toss and have opted to field in Cuttack.
Pitch report, Sunil Gavaskar and Murali Kartik: The spinners will like this pitch, there are some cracks and it might open up. It's a little soft underneath, will help the ball to grip and turn. Dew is always a factor here, it will be a consideration for the team winning the toss'.
Navdeep Saini gets his ODI cap.
We have a debutant in the house! Navdeep Saini will make his ODI debut in Cuttack. 👏👏#INDvWI #TeamIndia @paytm pic.twitter.com/jaEA6PVe7x— BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2019
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here