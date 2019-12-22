India Vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Virat's 85, Jadeja-Thakur late exploits give India series-clinching win - As it happened

Cuttack, December 22: Virat Kohli struck his 55th ODI fifty before a late cameo from Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja helped Team India pulled off a big run chase to beat West Indies by four wickets in the third and final ODI at Cuttack to win the series 2-1 on Sunday (December 22).

Earlier, Nicholas Pooran (89 from 64 balls) and Kieron Pollard (74 not out off 51) bludgeoned 118 runs off the last 10 overs to get the Windies up to an imposing 315-5 at the Barabati Stadium.

That was not sufficient for the tourists to secure a first bilateral ODI series win over India for 13 years, though, as the second-ranked side in the world reached their target in the penultimate over.

Rohit Sharma hit a run-a-ball 63, while KL Rahul (77) and Kohli (85) also made half-centuries before Ravindra Jadeja (39no) and Shardul Thakur (17no) finished off the job.

Keemo Paul was the pick of the bowlers with 3-59 and Shai Hope became the second-fastest to 3000 ODI runs, but that was scant consolation for Pollard's men.

Here's how the 3rd ODI panned out: