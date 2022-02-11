India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Statistical Preview: Rohit Sharma looks to overtake Dhoni, Tendulkar

The match might be of academic in terms of series, but personally players like Rohit Sharma can eye some personal milestones. Here’s a list.

1 India captain Rohit Sharma needs 1 more six to overtake former captain MS Dhoni and become the India player with most sixes in home ODIs. Rohit and Dhoni are tied with 116 sixes each. But Rohit has taken only 68 innings to reach that mark to Dhoni’s 113 matches.

2 If India wins this match, it will be their first ever series whitewash against West Indies in ODI format. So far, India have 11 clean sweeps in ODI series in their history. Kapil Dev was the first captain to achieve this feat. Other captains in the list are Mohammad Azharuddin, Dilip Vengsarkar, MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir, Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli.

3 Former skipper Virat Kohli needs 15 more runs to overtake former Australian captain Allan Border to become the second-highest run-scorer in ODIs against the West Indies. Jacques Kallis, the former South African batsman, tops the list with 4120 runs.

4 Rohit Sharma now has 15 fifty-plus scores against the West Indies. If he can score a fifty today in the 3rd ODI, then he can overtake Sachin Tendulkar as the player with most 50+ scores in ODIs against WI. He will go tie with Jacques Kallis at 16. Kohli holds the record with 20 scores of above fifty.

5 If Rohit Sharma can score 37 more runs he can be the batter with second most runs in home matches (ODIs, Tests, T20Is) against the West Indies. He can overtake Tendulkar (1687) and Kohli is the leading run-scorer against WI for India at 1896 runs.

6 If India win the third ODI at Motera, it will be their fifth consecutive ODI win against West Indies and can match their own streak in 1994, 2009, 2011.