India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Toss Info, Updated Playing 11, Lauderhill Pitch Report, Captains' Comments

In the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been rested, Hardik Pandya comes back into the team and is leading the Indian side for the final game. After winning the toss, Hardik elected to bat first. Both sides have four changes each for the final game. With Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav, rested for the final game, Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav come in.

Speaking at the toss, India captain, Hardik said, “Batting first. Obviously we’ve seen how the wicket is and in the second innings it gets slower, so we have to play first and put a score. It’s fantastic to come abroad and get the support that we’re getting. We don’t feel we’re playing in Miami but in some Indian city. (Goal in final game) We spoke that no matter what happens, we’ve set some standards for the Indian team, so the intensity and attitude stays the same. We need to enjoy but show our skillset. The coach and captain and all the seniors have done some tremendous work. Changes: Rohit out, Rishabh, Bhuvi and Surya goes out. Myself, Shreyas, Ishan and Kuldeep comes in.”

Meanwhile, Windies skipper Pooran said, "Wanted to bat first but that's fine. Need to restrict India and try and chase it. Four changes: Mayers, King, Joseph, Hosein won't play. Brooks, Walsh, Smith and Paul are in. For us, we need to get better as a team, reduce mistakes and get better. We felt that St Kitts was a small venue. It's nice to have both him and Akeal in the squad so we can use both spin options when needed."

India clinched the five-match T20I series 3-1 with a game to spare. Though it’s a dead rubber, both sides will be eager to clinch a win, with the T20 World Cup just two months away. While India, who clinched a completely one-sided comfortable win in their previous match, will look to finish on a winning note, Pooran-led Windies will hope to bounce back and pocket a morale-boosting win.

Playing XI:

India Playing 11: Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya (capt), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Playing 11: Shamarh Brooks, Devon Thomas, Nicholas Pooran (capt), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Dominic Drakes, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh