India vs West Indies: Five talking points from the 4th ODI

1. Rohit Sharma and 137-ball 162

When in full flow, Rohit Sharma takes batting to the highest realm of art. There is no brute power or shots hit in anger. The seamless shifting of gears through his innings was a treat to watch. His 100 came off 98 balls and the next 62 came in 39 balls. On a sunny day at the Brabourne, Rohit made batting look so easy as the Windies bowlers failed to figure where to bowl to him.

2. Ambati Rayudu and a fine 100

When Kemar Roach dismissed Virat Kohli in the 17th over with India's total reading at 101, West Indies might have hoped to put pressure on the hosts' largely untested middle order. But India's latest candidate for No 4 slot Ambati Rayudu thwarted all such hopes, putting pressure back on West Indian bowlers. After a period in which he measured the pitch and bowlers, Rayudu matched Rohit for strokes and reached his 100 with 8 fours and 4 sixes and his strike rate was 123.45.

3. Rohit Sharma, the slip fielder

After making 162 on a hot day, slip seemed to be the best place for Rohit to relax a bit on the field. But there was a busy day for him. First, Marlon Samuels edged left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed and Rohit held on to a catch above his head. Fabian Allan and Ashley Nurse could not read googlies from Kuldeep Yadav and Rohit was equal to the task each time when the edges reached him.

4. Khaleel Ahmed’s 3-wicket burst

Blessed with that precious ability to jag the ball back to the right-hander at a good clip, Khaleel Ahmed scalped the wickets of Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels and Rovman Powell. Hetmyer was the in-form player and Samuels could be dangerous once set and West Indies found themselves at 56/6 soon as Khaleel ripped through the middle-order.

5. Two run-outs in WI innings

Kieron Powell and Shai Hope could have helped West Indies to fight bit more deep and intense. But an attempt to take a quick single brought doom for Hope as Kuldeep Yadav beat his dive to the crease with a bullet throw. Powell was caught in a yes-no situation with Samuels and Kohli despite not being able to release the ball perfectly caught the batsman miles outside the crease.