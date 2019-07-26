India vs West Indies: Flashback: When Sachin Tendulkar's team failed to chase 120

However, Tendulkar had a massive opportunity to win a Test series in the Caribbeans in 1997. Winning a series in the West Indies was still a tough job and the third Test had brought them a golden opportunity.

The two sides met at Bridgetown for the third Test after the first two matches ended in draw. Tendulkar won the toss and sent Brian Lara's Windies to bat first. Venkatesh Prasad took five wickets and despite Shivnarine Chanderpaul scoring an unbeaten 137, India had the hosts in a spot at 187 for 6 but Curtly Ambrose's 37 at No 9 took the Windies to 298.

A 170-run partnership between Rahul Dravid (78) and Tendulkar (92) saw India coming up with a strong reply. However, once Dravid fell after playing his 243-ball knock, India squandered the chance of taking a big lead. From 273 for 4, they lost their last six wickets for just 46 runs to get all out for 319. Franklyn Rose took four wickets while Ian Bishop bagged three.

India came back hard at the West Indies again to skittle them out for 140 in their second essay and having a 21-run lead, the visitors required only 120 runs to win. Lara was the top scorer with 45 but it was the 33-run partnership between Ambrose (18) and Mervyn Dillon (21) for the last wicket that hurt India. Pacer Abey Kuruvilla took five wickets for 68 runs while Prasad claimed three and Ganesh two.

VVS Laxman and Navjot Sidhu opened the innings and the Indian fans were eager to witness a historic win. But it was not to be. Sidhu was the first to fall with the score on three and after Dravid departed for two and Tendulkar went back for four, India sensed something sinister.

Laxman was the highest scorer with 19 but none of the other Indian batsmen got into the double figures. They lasted less than 36 overs to get bundled for 81 and lost by 38 runs. Bishop took four wickets and Ambrose and Rose three each. Dillion and Carl Hooper weren't even required to bowl. Chanderpaul was the man of the match.

It was a massive heartbreak for the fans and for Tendulkar who regretted the fourth-day batting even years after. The win went on to give the West Indies a 1-0 victory in the five-match series.