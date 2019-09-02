Cricket
India Vs West Indies: Jermaine Blackwood becomes concussion substitute to Darren Bravo

By
Darren Bravo

Kingston, Sep 2: Jermaine Blackwood walked out as a concussion substitute to Darren Bravo after the West Indies top-order batsman sustained an injury while batting against India on Day 4 of the second Test match here at Sabina Park on Monday (September 2).

Bravo, the overnight batsman for the Windies, was retired hurt for 23 and walked out of the field early on Day 4 after he felt some unease after hitting a boundary in the 17th over of the innings. Bravo had also suffered a hit on his helmet on Day 3.

After Shimron Hetmyer was out caught by Mayank Agarwal at extra-cover for 1 off Ishant Sharma, Blackwood stepped in the middle. He became the second player in the history of Test cricket after Australia's Marnus Labuschagne to bat as a concussion substitute. Labuschagne was Test Cricket's first substitute when he replaced his compatriot Steve Smith for the 3rd Ashes Test against England.

In the last over day three, Bravo had taken a blow to the helmet off a bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah. The ball had struck the right side of his helmet, and sent his stem guards - which protect the batsman's neck area - flying. He faced two more balls on the third evening and a further ten balls on Monday morning.

Bravo passed a concussion test at the end of the third day's play and was allowed to return to the field and complete his innings, but his condition worsened the following day.

Story first published: Monday, September 2, 2019, 21:58 [IST]
