India Vs West Indies: Jermaine Blackwood becomes concussion substitute to Darren Bravo

Bravo, the overnight batsman for the Windies, was retired hurt for 23 and walked out of the field early on Day 4 after he felt some unease after hitting a boundary in the 17th over of the innings. Bravo had also suffered a hit on his helmet on Day 3.

After Shimron Hetmyer was out caught by Mayank Agarwal at extra-cover for 1 off Ishant Sharma, Blackwood stepped in the middle. He became the second player in the history of Test cricket after Australia's Marnus Labuschagne to bat as a concussion substitute. Labuschagne was Test Cricket's first substitute when he replaced his compatriot Steve Smith for the 3rd Ashes Test against England.

Just to make things clear, both Bravo and Blackwood will be credited with a Test appearance each. Blackwood will bat, making it 12 players batting in the West Indies innings. The runs scored by the two will be included in their respective career figures. #WIvIND #INDvWI — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) September 2, 2019

In the last over day three, Bravo had taken a blow to the helmet off a bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah. The ball had struck the right side of his helmet, and sent his stem guards - which protect the batsman's neck area - flying. He faced two more balls on the third evening and a further ten balls on Monday morning.

Bravo passed a concussion test at the end of the third day's play and was allowed to return to the field and complete his innings, but his condition worsened the following day.