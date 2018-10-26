Cricket

India Vs West Indies: Fit-again Kedar Jadhav shocked after being ignored for remaining 3 ODIs

New Delhi, Oct 26: A 'fit-again' Kedar Jadhav was stunned after the selectors ignored him while announcing the India squad for the remaining three ODIs against the West Indies and said there was no communication over his exclusion.

Jadhav was drafted into the India A side midway into the Deodhar Trophy as the selectors wanted to assess his fitness before taking a call on his comeback. In the presence of three national selectors, Jadhav made his case with an unbeaten 41 off 25 balls and sent down five overs but the ODI team announced during the course of the Deodhar game didn't figure the Maharashtra player.

"I did not know this," said Jadhav when asked if there was any communication over his selection for the remaining three games against the West Indies.

"Let's see. You are the first one to tell me this. I need to see why they have not picked me. I don't know what the plan is now that I am not there in the team. Probably, I will be playing the Ranji Trophy," said the 33-year-old from Pune.

His comments came in the wake of heavy criticism faced by the selectors for lack of communication with players before dropping them. Karun Nair and Murali Vijay had said they were not spoken to by the selectors before being dropped from the Test squad, a claim that chief selector MSK Prasad has denied.

Without mincing words, Jadhav said it hurts when one keeps getting injured when he is playing well.

"Rehab was good. I passed all the tests and came here match fit. It is all fine. Obviously, it hurts when you are in form and get injured. It creates uncertainty on when you will get the next opportunity. And when you come back, you have to start from scratch again as you end up missing a lot of matches. It hurts but you have to accept it and move on."

When asked if frequent injuries play on the mind he said, "You can't be cautious when you play. Till the time you don't meet all the fitness criteria, the NCA people will not clear you. As long as they clear you, you should not be having doubts on the field. That is what why I don't hold myself back (even when it comes to diving on the field)."

"Also, it is very important, to be honest with the physio. Then only they can give you the right feedback. You cannot hide things from physios and trainers, else you will only get exposed," Jadhav said.

(With inputs from PTI)

