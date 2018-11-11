India Vs West Indies, Live Scorecard, 3rd T20I: Pooran-Bravo exploits propel WI to 181/3

Chennai, Nov 11: West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite won his second consecutive toss and opted to bat first in the third and final T20I match here on Sunday (November 11).

West Indies are playing with an unchanged side while India have made two changes to their playing XI to replace Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav - both of whom have been rested for the dead rubber - with Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

This is going to be India's last game at home in this year as the Men In Blue will be heading for Australia after this series. An upbeat Team India will be looking to complete a clean sweep as they take on a battered West Indies at Chepauk.

Despite making changes to their side, the Men In Blue would be looking to keep their winning momentum and end the series on a positive note before embarking upon the Australia tour. Chennai crowd, however, would be missing their Thala 'MS Dhoni' - who leads the reigning IPL champions Chennai Super Kings.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav have been rested for this game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the young Khaleel Ahmed are forming the pace attack. The spin department would be lead by Chahal in the absence of Kuldeep while Krunal Pandya can look to build on an impressive start to his international career.

Washington Sundar is going to be the third spinner played by India in this game and his presence also ensures the hosts have a deep batting line-up.

Here are the live updates from the 3rd T20I: