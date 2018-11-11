India Vs West Indies, Live Scorecard, 3rd T20I: Pooran-Bravo exploits propel WI to 181/3

Chennai, Nov 11: West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite won his second consecutive toss and opted to bat first in the third and final T20I match here on Sunday (November 11).
West Indies are playing with an unchanged side while India have made two changes to their playing XI to replace Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav - both of whom have been rested for the dead rubber - with Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal.
This is going to be India's last game at home in this year as the Men In Blue will be heading for Australia after this series. An upbeat Team India will be looking to complete a clean sweep as they take on a battered West Indies at Chepauk.
Despite making changes to their side, the Men In Blue would be looking to keep their winning momentum and end the series on a positive note before embarking upon the Australia tour. Chennai crowd, however, would be missing their Thala 'MS Dhoni' - who leads the reigning IPL champions Chennai Super Kings.
Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav have been rested for this game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the young Khaleel Ahmed are forming the pace attack. The spin department would be lead by Chahal in the absence of Kuldeep while Krunal Pandya can look to build on an impressive start to his international career.
Washington Sundar is going to be the third spinner played by India in this game and his presence also ensures the hosts have a deep batting line-up.
Here are the live updates from the 3rd T20I:
50 comes up for India in 6.2 overs. They have lost two wickets in the process. But the wickets lost are that of Rohit (4) and Rahul (17). India still have a mountain to climb as they are still 131 runs behind.
Wicket! Oshane Thomas strikes and dangerous looking KL Rahul has been dismissed for 17 off 10. It was a thick edge from the batsman as there was hardly any footwork which cost Rahul his wicket. Another opportunity lost from Rahul. India 45/2.
8 runs came that over. India 43/1 after 5 overs.
0,4,0,0,4,4! Three boundaries came from Shikhar Dhawan's bat from that over bowled by Brathwaite. All the boundaries were impressive. India - 35/1 after 4 overs.
Wicket! Rohit Sharma - the in-form batsman - has been dismissed for 4. Keemo Paul strikes in the first over itself and the hosts have lost their first wicket cheaply in a big run chase. India - 13/1 after 2.2 overs.
0,4,0,0,0,4! 8 runs came from the first over bowled by Oshane Thomas. Shikhar Dhawan got two boundaries in that over. Dhawan has struggled against Thomas. India - 13/0 after 2 overs.
Most fours in T20Is: 223 T Dilshan 218 Mohd Shahzad 214 V Kohli 200 M Guptill/ ROHIT SHARMA 199 B McCullum 200th four in T20Is for Rohit
5 runs came from the first over bowled by Pierre. Rohit got a boundary in that over and got off the mark.
Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are out into the middle in the run chase. Khary Pierre opens the bowling for the Windies.
More than a healthy total for the Windies, feels Badrinath.
181 is More than a healthy total ,harder to play spin than seam in #chepauk , who will bowl spin to restrict #TeamIndia that is the real question ...!! #INDvsWI— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) November 11, 2018
It will be a tough total for the Indians to chase.
The kind of pitch where Rohit’s importance increases manifold. Enough runs on the board for Windies to finish the tour on a high. #IndvWI— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 11, 2018
End of the innings! Nicholas Pooran (53*) & Darren Bravo (43*) exploits propel @windiescricket to 181/3 in 20 overs. A superb 87-run partnership between these two. Windies might just have posted a winning total here.
Fifty! Nicholas Pooran slams his half-century off 24 deliveries. Superb display of batting from the youngster.
9 runs conceded by Bhuvneshwar from the 19th over. WI - 158/4 after 19 overs.
4 runs conceded by Khaleel Ahmed and WI reach 149/3 after 18 overs. It was a brilliant display of bowling from the youngster as he prevented the batsmen from scoring freely.
50-run partnership between Darren Bravo and Nicholas Pooran for the fourth wicket. WI - 145/3 after 17 overs. This has been a brilliant batting effort from the visitors.
SIX, SIX! Nicholas Pooran hammers two back-to-back maximums against Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Both the shots were hit down the ground. WI- 130/3 after 15.4 overs. Pressure on the bowler.
Wd, Wd,1,1,4,2,6,0! 16 runs leaked by Krunal Pandya from his final over. He remains wicketless as well and conceded runs at 10/over. WI - 117/3 after 15 overs. Darren Bravo (29* off 25) is looking dangerous tonight.
Why no Brathwaite and Pollard so far?
13 overs done. No Pollard. No Braithwait. Why play them at all if they’re not considered good enough to bat 7 overs in a T20 game? #IndvWI— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 11, 2018
3rd T20I: 100 comes up for the Windies with a boundary from Nicholas Pooran's bat. WI - 101/3 after 14 overs. Looks 150-155 is going to be a decent total on this track.
Wicket! Denesh Ramdin is cleaned up for 15 by Washington Sundar. Poor shot selection cost the batsman his wicket. Sundar ends his quota of four overs with 1/33. WI - 95/3 after 13 overs.
1,1,1,Wd,1,0,1! 6 runs came from Krunal's over. The bowler even gave a reprieve to Denesh Ramdin as he put down a catch off his own delivery. He should have taken that catch. WI - 86/2 after 12 overs.
1,0,4,1,1,4L! 11 runs came from the 11th over bowled by Chahal. WI are 78/2 after 11 overs. Darren Bravo is looking in sublime touch tonight.
WI - 67/2 after 10 overs.
Wicket! Yuzvendra Chahal strikes again as he deceives Shimron Hetmyer with his spin. He took the pace off the bowl and forced the batsman to play an ambitious stroke. Hetmyer (26) is caught at point by Krunal Pandya. WI - 62/2 after 9 overs
1,1,0,0,1,0! Good comeback from Washington Sundar as he leaked just three from it. He bowled slowly and got the dividends as the batsmen couldn't free their arms this time around. WI - 59/1 after 8 overs.
Wicket! Yuzvendra Chahal has been introduced in the 7th over and gets a wicket on the first delivery. Shai Hope slog-swept him but didn't get the distance and Washington Sundar takes a well-judged catch in the deep. Hope departs for 24. WI - 51/1 after 6.1 overs.
0,6,1,0,0,6! Superb over for the visitors as they get 13 from it and reach 51/0 after 6 overs. Krunal Pandya bowled that over but the openers attacked him well.
4,0,0,4,0,1! Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been introduced by captain Rohit to put some brake on the flow of runs but Shai Hope hits the speedster for two boundaries. WI - 38/0 after 5 overs.
1,0,4,0,4,4Wd,0! Another costly over for India as Washington Sundar leaked 14 runs from that over. WI - 29/0 after 4 overs. The Windies are off to a decent start.
0,0,4,1,4,0! 9 runs leaked by Khaleel Ahmed from the second over he bowled. Two poor deliveries from the bowler and the batsmen punished him. WI - 15/0 after 3 overs.
5 runs, including a boundary, came from the second over bowled by Sundar. Shimron Hetmyer got to his first boundary in that over.
Off-spinner Washington Sundar has been introduced in the second over. The local boy would be looking to make most of this opportunity.
0,0,0,0,1,0! 3rd T20I: Tidy first over bowled by Khaleel Ahmed as he concedes just 1 runs from it. Shai Hope - 1* Shimron Hetmyer - 0* Its going to be the last chance for these two to draw the attention of IPL franchises.
Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer are going to open the innings for the Windies and Khaleel Ahmed starts with the new ball for India.
Windies (Playing XI): Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin(w), Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar have been included in India's playing XI in place of Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah. India are playing with 3 spinners in this game.
Toss: West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite has won the toss and elected to bat first against India at Chepauk. The Windies are playing with an unchanged side.
What Sunny Gavaskar feels about the Chennai pitch?
According to Sunny Gavaskar, the pitch at Chepauk in January 1979 against the Windies was the fastest and bounciest he ever encountered in his entire career!#IndvWI— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 11, 2018
The Chennai crowd is going to miss their 'Thala' MS Dhoni - who isn't a part of the T20I squad anymore. Dhoni leads the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings and they are the reigning IPL champions. Certainly, the crowd at MA Chidambaram Stadium is going to miss him.
Hello and welcome to the third and final T20I between India and Windies as the two teams face each other at Chepauk.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here