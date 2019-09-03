Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs West Indies: Report card of India players: Bumrah, Vihari sparkle; Rahul, Pujara stutter

By
India vs West Indies: Report card of India players
India vs West Indies: Report card of India players

Bengaluru, September 3: India beat West Indies by 257 runs in the second Test at the Sabina Park, Jamaica, to wrap the series 2-0. India under Virat Kohli had won the first Test at Antigua by 318 runs.

With those big margins of victory keeping in mind, MyKhel takes a look at the performances of India players in the Test series. Here's India report card.

1. KL Rahul: 4/10: 101 runs, Avg: 25.25, Hs: 44.

1. KL Rahul: 4/10: 101 runs, Avg: 25.25, Hs: 44.

Rahul got starts in a couple of innings at Antigua but did not convert them. He did not get even a start in Kingston. Rahul will have to buckle up and get some notable scores before it is too late as openers like Prithvi Shaw, currently suspended for using a banned substance, and Abhimanyu Easwaran are waiting in the wings.

2. Mayank Agarwal: 3/10: 80 runs, Avg: 20; Hs: 55

2. Mayank Agarwal: 3/10: 80 runs, Avg: 20; Hs: 55

Rahul's statemate at Karnataka, Mayank too did not get too many starts and he failed to convert the one he got in Antigua. After a fine debut against Australia away from home, Mayank did not live up the expectations but he would like to correct that anomaly soon, possibly against South Africa at home.

3. Cheteshwar Pujara -- 3/10: 60 runs; Avg: 15; Hs: 27

3. Cheteshwar Pujara -- 3/10: 60 runs; Avg: 15; Hs: 27

Pujara had a wonderful Test series against Australia cracking three centuries earlier this year. But since then he had not played top level cricket because he is part of only Test side. He was in good touch in a side game but rust seemed to have remained in his game as he never looked comfortable.

4. Virat Kohli: 5/10: 136 runs; Avg: 34; Hs: 76

4. Virat Kohli: 5/10: 136 runs; Avg: 34; Hs: 76

As a batsman Kohli did not do much apart from helping Ajinkya Rahane raise a big stand at North Sound. But as a captain he was on the money and it was his decision to review a leg before appeal against Roston Chase earned Jasprit Bumrah a hat-trick.

5. Ajinkya Rahane -- 9/10: 271 runs; Avg: 90.33; Hs: 102

5. Ajinkya Rahane -- 9/10: 271 runs; Avg: 90.33; Hs: 102

Rahane went without a hundred for over two years since his Galle ton against Sri Lanka in mid 2017. The Mumbaikar rectified that blot in some style cracking a match-winning hundred at Antigua. He displayed a lot of grit and skill to get to a three-figure mark.

6. Hanuma Vihari -- 9/10: 289 runs; Avg: 96.33; Hs: 111

6. Hanuma Vihari -- 9/10: 289 runs; Avg: 96.33; Hs: 111

Vihari held together the Indian middle-order in the company of Rahane and made a hundred and two fifties in four innings. His outings might have been a big relief for the team management ahead of a season that has two tough teams coming their way -- South Africa and Bangladesh.

7: Rishabh Pant -- 3/10: 58 runs; Avg: 19.33; Hs: 27

7: Rishabh Pant -- 3/10: 58 runs; Avg: 19.33; Hs: 27

Pant had a nifty outing behind the stumps but with the bat he was a let down. Apart from a doughty little 27 at North Sound, Pant batted the same way he did in the white ball formats -- with hurry and with no real sense of occasion. And he would be eager to mend his ways soon because veteran Wriddhiman Saha is sniffing behind him.

8. Ravindra Jadeja -- 8/10: 75 runs; Avg: 37.50; Hs: 58; Wkts: 6

8. Ravindra Jadeja -- 8/10: 75 runs; Avg: 37.50; Hs: 58; Wkts: 6

Jadeja is on a roll these days and he showed his readiness to be a part of Indian team across the format in the series against West Indies. Whenever the opportunity came his way he picked up wickets with his left-arm spin and made a gritty half-century at Antigua.

9. Mohammed Shami -- 7/10; Wkts: 9

9. Mohammed Shami -- 7/10; Wkts: 9

Shami was pretty fine as the third seamer in the pack and did a marvellous support job to ensure that the strikes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma did not go in vain. He was quick and hustled the Windies batsmen.

10. Ishant Sharma -- 9/10: Wkts: 11

10. Ishant Sharma -- 9/10: Wkts: 11

Ishant began the series with five-wicket haul at Antigua and he kept the momentum till the end of the series. He became the highest wicket-taking pacer away from India past Kapil Dev and also made a maiden Test fifty. Overall, it was a wonderful outing for the Delhi man.

11. Jasprit Bumrah -- 9/10: Wkts: 13

11. Jasprit Bumrah -- 9/10: Wkts: 13

Bumrah took a hat-trick at Jamaica in a six-wicket haul to remind his progress as an all-weather, all-format bowler. His average was an astonishing 9.23, economy 2.44 and strike rate 22.6 and Windies had no reply for him.

More INDIA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 17:08 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 3, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue