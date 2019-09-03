India vs West Indies: Report card of India players: Bumrah, Vihari sparkle; Rahul, Pujara stutter

1. KL Rahul: 4/10: 101 runs, Avg: 25.25, Hs: 44.

Rahul got starts in a couple of innings at Antigua but did not convert them. He did not get even a start in Kingston. Rahul will have to buckle up and get some notable scores before it is too late as openers like Prithvi Shaw, currently suspended for using a banned substance, and Abhimanyu Easwaran are waiting in the wings.

2. Mayank Agarwal: 3/10: 80 runs, Avg: 20; Hs: 55

Rahul's statemate at Karnataka, Mayank too did not get too many starts and he failed to convert the one he got in Antigua. After a fine debut against Australia away from home, Mayank did not live up the expectations but he would like to correct that anomaly soon, possibly against South Africa at home.

3. Cheteshwar Pujara -- 3/10: 60 runs; Avg: 15; Hs: 27

Pujara had a wonderful Test series against Australia cracking three centuries earlier this year. But since then he had not played top level cricket because he is part of only Test side. He was in good touch in a side game but rust seemed to have remained in his game as he never looked comfortable.

4. Virat Kohli: 5/10: 136 runs; Avg: 34; Hs: 76

As a batsman Kohli did not do much apart from helping Ajinkya Rahane raise a big stand at North Sound. But as a captain he was on the money and it was his decision to review a leg before appeal against Roston Chase earned Jasprit Bumrah a hat-trick.

5. Ajinkya Rahane -- 9/10: 271 runs; Avg: 90.33; Hs: 102

Rahane went without a hundred for over two years since his Galle ton against Sri Lanka in mid 2017. The Mumbaikar rectified that blot in some style cracking a match-winning hundred at Antigua. He displayed a lot of grit and skill to get to a three-figure mark.

6. Hanuma Vihari -- 9/10: 289 runs; Avg: 96.33; Hs: 111

Vihari held together the Indian middle-order in the company of Rahane and made a hundred and two fifties in four innings. His outings might have been a big relief for the team management ahead of a season that has two tough teams coming their way -- South Africa and Bangladesh.

7: Rishabh Pant -- 3/10: 58 runs; Avg: 19.33; Hs: 27

Pant had a nifty outing behind the stumps but with the bat he was a let down. Apart from a doughty little 27 at North Sound, Pant batted the same way he did in the white ball formats -- with hurry and with no real sense of occasion. And he would be eager to mend his ways soon because veteran Wriddhiman Saha is sniffing behind him.

8. Ravindra Jadeja -- 8/10: 75 runs; Avg: 37.50; Hs: 58; Wkts: 6

Jadeja is on a roll these days and he showed his readiness to be a part of Indian team across the format in the series against West Indies. Whenever the opportunity came his way he picked up wickets with his left-arm spin and made a gritty half-century at Antigua.

9. Mohammed Shami -- 7/10; Wkts: 9

Shami was pretty fine as the third seamer in the pack and did a marvellous support job to ensure that the strikes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma did not go in vain. He was quick and hustled the Windies batsmen.

10. Ishant Sharma -- 9/10: Wkts: 11

Ishant began the series with five-wicket haul at Antigua and he kept the momentum till the end of the series. He became the highest wicket-taking pacer away from India past Kapil Dev and also made a maiden Test fifty. Overall, it was a wonderful outing for the Delhi man.

11. Jasprit Bumrah -- 9/10: Wkts: 13

Bumrah took a hat-trick at Jamaica in a six-wicket haul to remind his progress as an all-weather, all-format bowler. His average was an astonishing 9.23, economy 2.44 and strike rate 22.6 and Windies had no reply for him.