India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma becomes fastest to hit 400 international sixes, shatters several records

Rohit becomes fastest to 400 international sixes

The right-handed Indian swashbuckler took just 354 international matches to get to his 400 international sixes and became the fastest to this club.

Chris Gayle (534) and Shahid Afridi (476) are the only cricketers who have hit more sixes than Rohit in the international format. Gayle reached the milestone in his 414th international appearance while Afridi took 446 matches to get to this club.

FIFTY!



Rohit Sharma brings up his 19th T20I half-century with a maximum 👏👏#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/xzr09ZHtL1 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 11, 2019

23-ball fifty for Rohit

In the meantime, Rohit slammed up his fifty off just 23 deliveries in the match and notched up his 23rd fifty-plus score in the shortest format of the game. It was his 19th international half-century. The right-hander has also slammed four tons in the shortest format.

Rohit looked in an imperious form the moment in stepped into the middle and hit five huge maximums and six boundaries in his knock of 34-ball 71.

India's vice-captain was dismissed by Kesrick Williams as he looked to pull the bowler for another maximum but failed to time the ball well and Hayden Walsh took a skier to end a sensational knock.

That was a sensation stuff from Rohit. He was timing the ball like none other making good connection with 32% of the deliveries - that's almost one in three deliveries. #INDvWI https://t.co/6VNWl8hWkq — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) December 11, 2019

Rohit leapfrogs Kohli again

Rohit (104 T20Is) once again leapfrogged his captain Virat Kohli's record of most runs in the T20Is. With his knock of 71 runs in the third T20I, Rohit reached 2633 runs in the T20Is. In 75 T20Is, Kohli has amassed 2564 runs in the T20Is.

With his opening partner KL Rahul, Rohit forged a partnership of 135 runs for the first wicket.