India vs West Indies: Sanju Samson replaces KL Rahul; Here's updated India T20 squad

“KL Rahul was earlier named in the squad and his participation in the T20I series was subject to fitness. The batter tested positive for COVID-19 last week and has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement ahead of the first India vs West Indies T20.

Sanju Samson was part of the squad in the recently concluded ODI series that the team won 3-0 and scored a half-century in the second game.

India's squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.