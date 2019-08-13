India Vs West Indies: Shreyas Iyer imitates stunts of Tarzan after Team India's win in 2nd ODI - Watch

The Mumbai cricketer, who scored a match-winning fifty on Sunday, uploaded a video on his Instagram handle where he could be seen imitating Tarzan's stunts in the wilderness.

The cricketer captioned the video, "can't tell me I ain't fly!"

In the match against Windies on Sunday, Iyer struck third half-century of his career off 68 balls and together with his skipper shared 125 runs for the fourth wicket.

After dismissals of openers Shikhar Dhawan-Rohit Sharma and their new number 4 Rishabh Pant, Kohli and Iyer played aggressively and milked the West Indian bowlers to keep the scoreboard ticking.

The duo rotated the strike and found the fence when bad deliveries were on offer. But hot and humid conditions got the better of Kohli in the 42nd over as the Indian skipper played a tired-looking shot only to be holed by Roach at long-off off Brathwaite.

Iyer played a good knock before some brilliant bowling from West Indies skipper Jason Holder got the better of him. Iyer was bowled around his legs as he went across the stumps for an extravagant shot. He hit five boundaries and one six during his knock.

(With inputs from PTI)