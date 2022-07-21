India vs West Indies: 'Shreyas Iyer should be given more opportunities,' claims Scott Styris

"Yeah, of course, it is but I think you've got to look a little bit more in-depth than what perhaps most people would do. It's not solely about resting players. It's not solely about giving opportunities to other players. What is, well, what happens if an injury happens? What's the style of cricket we want to play? Who's the best player to fill in? A lot of talk about Deepak Hooda, he's been given an opportunity, and look at the way he's flourished.

"Can he now go on and play for India in other formats? So, there are so many layers to break down that it's not just about giving these five players or five different roles. It's all about the different possible scenarios, situations, and even permutations that could happen between now, the next world cup, or even moving forward for India as a whole because there's a lot of experience amongst the players that are there. There's a lot of experience for the players that are missing, but making sure that there's a succession plan is still a key thing for the teams moving forward," said Styris while speaking on SPORTS18's daily sports news show 'SPORTS OVER THE TOP'.

Styris - the former New Zealand all-rounder - further spoke about India's top-order batter Shreyas Iyer's current form and his potential. Styris claimed that the Mumbaikar - who leads Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL - possesses leadership qualities and that he could be a future India captain but for that to happen the right-handed batter should be given more opportunities.

Styris added further, "What I really like about Shreyas Iyer is the leadership qualities that he possesses. I think he's a real possibility to be a captain as well for India. For that reason, I would like to see him in and even give him more and more opportunities to be around this squad."

Comparing Iyer's struggle against short-pitched deliveries just like former India cricketer Suresh Raina, Styris opined Iyer will have to find a way to succeed against his weakness.

"What I don't like, the negative if you like, is that there is no secret about Shreyas. He has real problems with the short ball. I think you'll see a lot of teams attack him with the quick bowlers look to attack the body with the bouncer, go under the armpit if you like because I'm not sure he is found a way. He's almost a little bit like Suresh Raina in that regard where teams now know how to attack him. It's now up to Shreyas Iyer to find a way to succeed against that style of bowling. If he can do that, then I think he's one of the first names you write down in that Indian side. I really do like all the qualities about him, but until then, I think you've just got to give him opportunities and if he can't find success then you need to find someone else who can, but he's very talented," Styris signed off.