Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs West Indies T20I 2022: Kolkata Eden Gardens Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, T20I Stats

By

Kolkata, February 14: Having claimed an emphatic ODI series sweep, Team India under the leadership of captain Rohit Sharma will now face West Indies in three T20Is. Team India will play all three T20Is at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. The series opener will be held on Wednesday (February 16).

The teams have arrived in the City of Joy and started preparations for the three-match series in the shortest format. While Team India won the ODI series quite convincingly against the Men In Maroon, T20Is isn't going to be a cakewalk for the Men In Blue for West Indies is the most dangerous side in this format.

West Indies have some tailor-made T20 players who defeated England 3-2 in the five-match T20I series at home before leaving for Indian shores. The T20I series is going to be a closely-fought contest between the two sides. Both the teams have some proven T20 match-winners in their ranks and they would be raring to showcase their cricketing skills at Eden Gardens.

Kolkata Weather

Kolkata Weather

The weather on all three days of the T20I series between India and the West Indies is going to be conducive for cricket in Kolkata. There are no forecasts of rain between February 16 and 20 in the City of Joy.

The maximum temperature in the daytime will be hovering around 29 degrees Celsius while the lowest temperature will be around 17 degrees Celsius for the entire week.

The organisers will face no trouble organising the matches as there is no prediction for rain. The skies will be partly cloudy on February 20th when the 3rd T20I will be played but there's only 24% of precipitation on that day. However, the humidity in Kolkata will be slightly on the higher side (70%) due to the city's proximity to the sea.

Kolkata pitch:

Kolkata pitch:

The Eden Gardens pitch has something on offer for the pacers as well as the spinners but batting first isn't an ideal decision here. As the match progresses, the pitch at Eden Gardens gets better for batting.

The teams chasing have won 5 out of eight games in the past and it won't be a surprise if the captains of both sides opt to bowl first after winning the toss.

Last time when Team India played a T20I here, Axar Patel picked up three wickets and bowled miserly. Captain Rohit Sharma might once again consider the idea of playing the two spinners in all-three games of the series. The average first innings total at this ground is a below-par 148.

Ground Stats

Ground Stats

Total Matches: 8

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won batting second: 5

Average 1st innings total: 148

Highest total: 201/5 Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Lowest total: 70/10 West Indies vs India

Team India's performance at this ground:

Total Matches: 4

Won - 3; Lost - 1

West Indies' performance:

Total Matches: 2

Won - 1; Lost - 1

Most runs: Marlon Samuels (West Indies) - 85 runs in 1 game

Highest individual score: Marlon Samuels (West Indies) - 85* vs England

Most Wickets: Carlos Brathwaite (WI) - 5, Best - 3/23

Best bowling figures in an innings: Axar Patel (India) 3/9 vs New Zealand

Comments

MORE WEST INDIES IN INDIA 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 17:58 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 14, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments